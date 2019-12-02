Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Cyber Monday sales to hit record $9.2 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 11:47pm EST
Amazon packages are transported by conveyor belts inside of an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey

Cyber Monday sales were on course to bring in a record $9.2 billion, according to evening estimates, building on a bumper Black Friday weekend for U.S. retailers driven by earlier-than-usual promotions and free shipping.

Shoppers have already had nearly a month of offers and deals as retailers look to draw out their vital holiday season, which is six days shorter this year due to a late Thanksgiving.

Adobe Analytics predicted that $72.1 billion was spent online in the month ending Dec. 1, and Cyber Monday - now traditionally the U.S. economy's biggest internet shopping day - had logged a 16.9% jump in sales over the year prior as of 7 p.m. ET.

Adobe, which measures transactions from 80 of the biggest 100 U.S. retailers, said it marked down its prior $9.4 billion forecast slightly as more data came in.

Amazon.com Inc and rivals such as Target Corp and Walmart Inc were poised to benefit from the event, having beefed up delivery services to fulfill online orders more quickly. In-store pickup of online orders has become smoother, too, said Carol Spieckerman, president at consultancy Spieckerman Retail.

"At the end of the day, Cyber Monday is just Black Friday revisited so the momentum, and the deals, really started last week," Spieckerman said.

Adobe also said $3 billion of the estimated sales would be from smartphones, a new U.S. record.

Large companies did well in this channel, outpacing small businesses due to investment in mobile apps and other technology, as well as to larger product and deals selections, said Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights.

"The big companies are still getting disproportionate growth versus the small ones," he said.

PENTHOUSE PROTEST

The event was not all smooth sailing for the world's biggest online retailer, Amazon. Protesters, who have described poor treatment of warehouse workers and rising climate emissions from the company's push for speedier deliveries, marched outside CEO Jeff Bezos' Fifth Avenue penthouse in New York City on Monday. "We're humans, not robots," read one sign.

Amazon spokeswoman Kristen Kish said unions and groups funded by competitors were "conjuring misinformation" about Amazon, which had industry-leading pay and benefits. The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2040.

Activists also tried to blockade a shopping mall in Paris, denouncing the spread of Black Friday to European shores. The day's shopping in the United States still paled in comparison to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's "Singles Day" last month, when the Chinese e-commerce giant raked in $38.4 billion in sales.

The U.S. National Retail Federation estimates nearly 69 million Americans will scour the web on Monday for deals on everything from mobile phones to kitchenware, with Adobe estimating the biggest discounts on televisions and computers.

Top sellers included toys from the film "Frozen 2," L.O.L surprise dolls and Nintendo Co Ltd's Switch games console, Adobe said.

"#CyberMonday2019 The day of the year 85% of the U.S. population pretends to actually be working," tweeted Erika Mayor, a user in Miami.


For interactive graphic, click link:https://tmsnrt.rs/2ODjISG

By Aishwarya Venugopal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -2.19% 302.75 Delayed Quote.36.81%
FACEBOOK -0.96% 199.7 Delayed Quote.52.34%
REACH PLC -0.94% 95.1 Delayed Quote.44.09%
TARGET CORPORATION -0.82% 123.98 Delayed Quote.89.15%
WALMART INC. 0.16% 119.28 Delayed Quote.27.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Contact Information of the BSP Consumer Empowerment Group
PU
12:20aOil gains amid push by Saudi Arabia for further supply cuts
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aYuan recovers lost ground on dollar weakness, Sino-U.S. trade talks in focus
RE
12/02Mexican business council blasts 'unilateral' labor reform push
RE
12/02U.S. Cyber Monday sales to hit record $9.2 billion
RE
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/02Hong Kong leader warns U.S. law will hurt business confidence, promises economic relief
RE
12/02Philippines CPI seen creeping up in November as base effect fades - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
3AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Japan's Astellas to buy Audentes for $3 billion in gene ..
4L'ORÉAL : U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : U.S. Cyber Monday sales to hit record $9.2 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group