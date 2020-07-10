Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. DRILLERS CUT OIL AND GAS RIGS TO RECORD LOW FOR 10TH STRAIGHT WEEK -BAKER HUGHES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

U.S. DRILLERS CUT OIL AND GAS RIGS TO RECORD LOW FOR 10TH STRAIGHT WEEK -BAKER HUGHES
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.23% 14.84 Delayed Quote.-39.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.46% 43.02 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
WTI 1.69% 40.275 Delayed Quote.-33.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pB-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results 10 July 2020
PU
01:49pEU's Michel floats please-all recovery plan ahead of tough budget summit
RE
01:41pRevenue Interim Committee and HJ 35 Tax Study Committee meet July 20-21
PU
01:41pECB establishes close cooperation with Bulgaria's central bank
PU
01:41pBANCA D'ITALIA : ECB establishes close cooperation with Croatia's central bank
PU
01:31pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls to record low for 10th week -Baker Hughes
RE
01:31pEUROPEAN & US BANKS AT THE PEAK OF THE CORONA CRISIS : Repercussions for balance sheets
PU
01:24pTrump Pessimistic on Phase-Two China Trade Deal -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500
2NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3NIKE, INC. : NIKE : "Seams" Like Activity Giving Rise To Infringement Risk Supports Appellate Jurisdiction
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group