U.S. Dataworks Chooses William Mills Agency for Strategic Public Relations

02/14/2019 | 10:57am EST

William Mills Agency, the largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, announced today its selection by U.S. Dataworks as agency of record for public relations services. Located in Sugar Land, Texas, the company is a leading integrated receivables technology provider in the banking industry. U.S. Dataworks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankers Bankcorp of Oklahoma, Inc.

“Technology solutions that save money and time are more important than ever as business customers demand a more real-time experience with their payment options. Our Clearingworks solution helps financial institutions reduce 80% of the manual effort in receivables processing, which drives higher customer satisfaction and profit,” said David Peterson, President of U.S. Dataworks. “We look forward to partnering with William Mills Agency to tell this story to the financial services marketplace.”

Clearingworks automates accounts receivable processes and simplifies both posting and reconciliation of payment channels including ACH, wires, online and check. The platform uses machine learning for exception processing, email matching and payment application.

“U.S. Dataworks’ solutions have been empowering financial institutions and their customers for more than 20 years with innovative, relevant offerings of treasury management solutions and services, and we are delighted to support their position as an industry leader,” said Scott Mills, president, William Mills Agency.

About U.S. Dataworks

U.S. Dataworks, Inc., located in Sugar Land, Texas, provides integrated receivables technology to empower banks of any size to offer sophisticated treasury management services to their business customers. The flagship software, Clearingworks, takes treasury management solutions to a new level, by combining Intelligent Learning™ with proven integrated receivables technology to meet the changing demands of financial institutions and the businesses they serve.

U.S. Dataworks, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bankers Bancorp of Oklahoma, Inc. More information is available at www.usdataworks.com.

About William Mills Agency

Founded in 1977, William Mills Agency is an Atlanta-based, preeminent public relations and marketing agency specializing in financial services and technology. William Mills Agency has established its reputation in the industry through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications campaigns. The company serves clients ranging in size from entrepreneurial start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies that market to the U.S. financial industry. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

© Business Wire 2019
