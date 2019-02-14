U.S. Dataworks Chooses William Mills Agency for Strategic Public Relations

William Mills Agency, the largest independent public relations and
marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, announced today
its selection by U.S. Dataworks as agency of record for public relations
services. Located in Sugar Land, Texas, the company is a leading
integrated receivables technology provider in the banking industry. U.S.
Dataworks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bankers Bankcorp of Oklahoma,
Inc.
“Technology solutions that save money and time are more important than
ever as business customers demand a more real-time experience with their
payment options. Our Clearingworks solution helps financial institutions
reduce 80% of the manual effort in receivables processing, which drives
higher customer satisfaction and profit,” said David Peterson, President
of U.S. Dataworks. “We look forward to partnering with William Mills
Agency to tell this story to the financial services marketplace.”
Clearingworks automates accounts receivable processes and simplifies
both posting and reconciliation of payment channels including ACH,
wires, online and check. The platform uses machine learning for
exception processing, email matching and payment application.
“U.S. Dataworks’ solutions have been empowering financial institutions
and their customers for more than 20 years with innovative, relevant
offerings of treasury management solutions and services, and we are
delighted to support their position as an industry leader,” said Scott
Mills, president, William Mills Agency.
About U.S. Dataworks
U.S. Dataworks, Inc., located in Sugar Land, Texas, provides integrated
receivables technology to empower banks of any size to offer
sophisticated treasury management services to their business customers.
The flagship software, Clearingworks, takes treasury management
solutions to a new level, by combining Intelligent Learning™ with proven
integrated receivables technology to meet the changing demands of
financial institutions and the businesses they serve.
U.S. Dataworks, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bankers Bancorp
of Oklahoma, Inc. More information is available at www.usdataworks.com.
About William Mills Agency
Founded in 1977, William Mills Agency is an Atlanta-based, preeminent
public relations and marketing agency specializing in financial services
and technology. William Mills Agency has established its reputation in
the industry through the successful execution of media relations,
marketing services and crisis communications campaigns. The company
serves clients ranging in size from entrepreneurial start-ups to large,
publicly-traded companies that market to the U.S. financial industry.
For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.
