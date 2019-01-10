U.S. Dataworks Processes More Than $1 Trillion in Payment Transactions for 900+ Financial Institutions in 2018

U.S.
Dataworks, Inc., the leading integrated receivables technology
provider in the banking industry, closed a successful 2018 by processing
more than $1 trillion worth of payment transactions for over 900
financial institutions through their Clearingworks® Platform. From a
national perspective, approximately five percent of all check volume in
the United States flows through Clearingworks.
Clearingworks automates accounts receivables processing for streamlined
posting and reconciliation of payments across multiple channels – ACH,
wires, online and check. Machine learning is the key to automate
corrections, email matching and payment application processes. The
result is improved cash application accuracy and reduced manual effort.
With the transition to real-time payments, it is imperative for banks to
closely integrate technical and business capabilities with their
customers’ accounting systems.
U.S. Dataworks also invested in the future leadership of the company in
2018, naming David Peterson as President. His proven ability to lead
fintech companies to sustained success provides the background and
skills to lead U.S. Dataworks into the company’s next phase.
“I am thrilled to have joined the U.S. Dataworks team in 2018,” stated
Peterson. “We accomplished some amazing things for our company, but most
importantly, for the financial institutions seeking strategic treasury
services for their business customers. As the United States financial
system transitions to real-time, we are building the solutions to enable
our banking clients to fully deliver on the promise real-time payments
holds for everyone in 2019.”
Due to the success of U.S. Dataworks, the company was able to expand
their industry specializations in Mortgage Payment servicing, Property
Management, Insurance, Regional Utilities and Municipalities as well as
Non-Profit Organizations. This now allows other verticals to benefit
from the comprehensive, ease of service U.S. Dataworks supplies with the
Clearingworks Platform.
About U.S. Dataworks
Sugar Land, Texas-based U.S. Dataworks, Inc. provides integrated
receivables technology to empower banks of any size to offer
sophisticated treasury management services to their business customers.
The flagship software, Clearingworks, takes treasury management
solutions to a new level, by combining Intelligent Learning™ with proven
integrated receivables technology to meet the changing demands of
financial institutions and the businesses they serve.
U.S. Dataworks, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bankers Bancorp
of Oklahoma, Inc. More information is available at www.usdataworks.com.
