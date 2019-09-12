U.S. Deficit Tops $1 Trillion for First Time Since 2012, Treasury Says -- Update

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. budget gap widened to more than $1 trillion in the first 11 months of the fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Thursday, the first time deficits have topped that amount in seven years.

Higher spending on the military, rising interest expenses on government debt and weak revenues early in the fiscal year combined to push the deficit up 19% from October through August, compared with the same period a year earlier. Government spending climbed 7%, to $4.1 trillion, outpacing higher federal tax receipts, which grew 3%, to $3.1 trillion.

That brought the total deficit to $1.07 trillion so far in fiscal 2019, which started Oct. 1, or 4.4% as a share of gross domestic product.

A strong economy typically leads to narrower deficits, as rising household income and corporate profits help boost tax collections, while spending on safety-net programs such as unemployment insurance tends to decline.

The U.S. economy has been growing for 10 years as of July, the longest economic expansion on record. Yet annual U.S. deficits are on track to exceed $1 trillion starting this year, due in part to the 2017 tax law, which constrained federal revenue collection last year, and a 2018 budget deal that busted spending caps enacted in 2011.

Senior Treasury officials attributed this year's higher deficit primarily to a surge in government spending, and emphasized that federal revenues have climbed nearly 7% since May, in large part reflecting a robust economy and low unemployment. Corporate tax revenue in particular has rebounded in recent months, after a period when analysts were unsure why it was running below Congressional Budget Office projections.

Still, revenue growth has continued to lag the broader economy, and is below where forecasters projected it would be prior to the 2017 tax cuts.

Federal spending has continued to climb. The Treasury said Thursday spending on the military and interest costs on government debt each rose 9% from October through August, and Medicare expenses increased 10%.

More broadly, annual deficits are projected to more than double as a share of the economy over the coming decades, as a wave of retiring baby boomers pushes up federal spending on retirement and health-care benefits.

Those deficits have led the Treasury to ramp up borrowing in recent years. The government said it expected to borrow more than $1 trillion for the second year in a row in 2019.

