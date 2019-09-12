Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Deficit Tops $1 Trillion in First 11 Months of Fiscal Year, Treasury Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. budget gap widened to more than $1 trillion in the first 11 months of the fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Thursday, the first time deficits have topped that mark in seven years.

Higher spending on the military, rising interest expenses on government debt and weak revenues early in the fiscal year combined to push the deficit up 19% from October through August, compared with the same period a year earlier. Government spending climbed 7%, to $4.1 trillion, outpacing higher federal tax receipts, which grew 3%, to $3.1 trillion.

That brought the total deficit to $1.07 trillion so far in fiscal 2019, which started Oct. 1, or 4.4% as a share of gross domestic product.

A strong economy typically leads to narrower deficits, as rising household income and corporate profits help boost tax collections, while spending on safety-net programs such as unemployment insurance tends to decline.

The U.S. economy has been growing for 10 years as of July, the longest economic expansion on record. Yet annual U.S. deficits are on track to exceed $1 trillion starting this year, due in part to the 2017 tax law, which constrained federal revenue collection last year, and a 2018 budget deal that busted spending caps enacted in 2011.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48pReuters asks judge to release secret Propecia documents
RE
02:47pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : Welcomes the Repeal of the Flawed 2015 WOTUS Rule
PU
02:46pWeak Energy Prices Held Down Overall Inflation In August -- Update
DJ
02:39pEXCLUSIVE : Two JPMorgan metals executives put on leave amid U.S. probe - source
RE
02:37pGEMFIELDS : Bibi van der Velden Memento Mori ring featuring Gemfields – First ever contemporary jewellery piece exhibited at Hermitage Amsterdam
PU
02:28pOil prices down 1.5% on U.S.-China trade doubts, OPEC+ talks
RE
02:23pU.S. Deficit Tops $1 Trillion for First Time Since 2012, Treasury Says -- Update
DJ
02:22pOil prices down 1.5% on U.S.-China trade doubts, OPEC+ talks
RE
02:21pOil prices down 1.5% on U.S.-China trade doubts, OPEC+ talks
RE
02:21pBusinesses Escalate Push for Trade Pact with Canada, Mexico
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Regulators Split on Return of MAX Jet -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group