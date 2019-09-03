Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Democrats concerned about USMCA enforcement, Pelosi tells Canada's Trudeau

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 08:12pm EDT
Pelosi holds news conference on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday that Democrats are especially concerned about enforcement of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) free trade agreement and Mexico's implementation of labor standards, a spokesman for Pelosi said.

Pelosi spoke by telephone with Trudeau to give him an update on negotiations between Congress and the U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR), repeating Democrats' "key concerns of labor standards, prescription drug prices, environmental protections and concrete enforcement mechanisms," the spokesman said in a statement.

"The Speaker emphasized that Democrats are especially concerned with enforcement of the Agreement and Mexico continuing to implement labor standards and other key commitments," the statement said.

The trade agreement, which leaders from the United States, Mexico and Canada signed in November, must be ratified by lawmakers in all three countries. Mexican lawmakers have already done so.

A statement from Trudeau's office said: "The Prime Minister and the Speaker discussed progress on the new North American Free Trade Agreement and welcomed ongoing work towards its ratification."

The Trump administration is pressing lawmakers to quickly ratify the USMCA, which will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, but Democrats who have the House majority say they will proceed only when their concerns have been addressed. The U.S. Senate is controlled by Republicans.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal told fellow House Democrats on a conference call on Tuesday that detailed proposals have been sent to the USTR and the ball was now in the USTR's court, according to a Democratic aide on the call.

Neal also said he expects the pace of negotiations to increase this month, the aide said.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Thomas Donohue told CNBC earlier on Tuesday that Congress has enough votes to pass the agreement.

Donohue said passage of the USMCA would help boost the U.S. economy and reassure financial markets, which have been roiled by tit-for-tat tariffs imposed by China and the United States.

"If we came up with a good strong vote on that (USMCA), it would give us a great step forward," Donohue said, adding his belief that Congress had "enough votes to do it right now."

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.02% 1.46347 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:21pTo cut or not? Dueling Fed views boost pressure on Powell
RE
08:21pTo cut or not? Duelling Fed views boost pressure on Powell
RE
08:17pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 03 September 2019 3
PU
08:12pU.S. Democrats concerned about USMCA enforcement, Pelosi tells Canada's Trudeau
RE
08:12pHANCOCK LUMBER : Bethel Mill Reinvestments Drive Customer and Employee Experiences
PU
08:10pECB back to easing again, but inflation still not in its grip - Reuters poll
RE
08:06pGradual slowdown in Irish services growth continues in August - PMI
RE
07:58pSouth Korea tells state firms to boost spending as economy slows
RE
07:46pJavid set to boost spending as prospect of election grows
RE
07:43pWalmart to stop selling ammunition for handguns, assault-style weapons
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : UK cost watchdog recommends Novartis' blindness therapy Luxturna
2MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : Announces Completion of Previously Disclosed Settlement Agreement with U.S. ..
3INSIDE INFORMATION: WINDING UP PETITION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING
4Litrinium Files Lawsuit Against MACOM for Anti-Competitive Conduct, Seeks at Least $250M in Damages
5FLOW CAPITAL : recent articles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group