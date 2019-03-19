Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Democrats seek probe of key FAA decisions on 737 MAX approval

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives transportation committee and another key Democrat asked the Transportation Department's inspector general on Tuesday to examine key decisions made by the Federal Aviation Administration in certifying Boeing's 737 MAX jet for use.

The request follows the March 10 crash of a 737 MAX jet in Ethiopia and the crash in Indonesia in October of another 737 MAX jet.

The inspector general's office said it would open an audit Tuesday into the plane's approval but has not disclosed what it will examine. Representative Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and committee member Rick Larsen said the crashes underscore "the need to take a more proactive approach with safety to protect the travelling public."

The two Democrats asked in a letter that the probe include a review of what "led to the FAA’s decision not to revise pilot training programs and manuals to reflect changes to flight-critical automation systems."

The FAA declined to comment on the letter.

Congress plans to hold hearings as early as next week on the two fatal crashes that are expected to include the FAA's acting chief, Dan Elwell, and other government officials. The Democrats want the review to help improve the "certification process overall and identify improvements to oversight and safety of all new aircraft."

Boeing said earlier on Tuesday that it would fully cooperate in the inspector general's audit.

The Democrats want the audit also to include a review of how each of the new features on the Boeing 737 MAX, including positioning of engines on the aircraft and the corresponding changes to automation, angle-of-attack sensors, and how new software "were tested, certified, and integrated into the aircraft."

They also ask the review to include "how new features of the aircraft, and potential performance differences in this aircraft, were communicated to airline customers, pilots and foreign civil aviation authorities."

They also want a status report on corrective actions since the fatal Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October "and whether pilots are being adequately trained before the 737 MAX is returned to revenue passenger service throughout the international aviation community."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pSamsung Elec sees tough year with trade risks, slow growth - co-CEO
RE
09:12pAsian shares hold near six-month high on hopes of dovish Fed
RE
08:49pBOJ board at loggerheads on next policy move - January meeting minutes
RE
08:47pDollar on defensive as market awaits Fed decision, euro edges up
RE
08:45pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Road freight on the rise (Media Release)
PU
08:40pLA ROSITA FRESH MARKET INC. RECALLS GROUND BEEF PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE E. COLI O157 : H7 Contamination
PU
08:17pU.S. Democrats seek probe of key FAA decisions on 737 MAX approval
RE
08:15pU S DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR : Interior Provides More Than $291 Million in Conservation Funding for States and Tribes to Clean Up and Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : cuts profit forecast again on economy, Express woes
4MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC : MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Marketing tech firm aims to be leading force in the industry
5IRC LIMITED : IRC : Announcements and Notices - Refinancing of ICBC Loan Completed-gazprombank Facilities Draw..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.