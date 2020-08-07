U.S. Democrats urge more coronavirus talks, say Trump can't solve problem by himself

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Democrats in Congress urged
the White House on Friday to join them again in negotiations on
coronavirus economic relief, saying Republican President Trump
cannot solve the problem by himself.
After nearly two weeks of failing to make substantial
progress, Trump has threatened to pull his negotiators out and
instead issue executive orders to address the human and economic
toll of a crisis that has killed more than 160,000 Americans and
thrown tens of millions of people out of work.
"The president can make all the claims he wants, he cannot
solve this problem by executive order," the U.S. Senate's number
two Democrat, Dick Durbin, told MSNBC.
"We have got to come together, we've got to do it in
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg TV
on Friday that Trump would take executive action if there was no
compromise on coronavirus relief. Kudlow said talks were at a
stalemate but more were expected on Friday.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader
Chuck Schumer urged White House negotiators Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to
meet them again on Friday.
They said a new jobs report showed a slowdown in job
creation demonstrated the need for more aid.
Pelosi told reporters that a call had been set up with the
White House. “We have at least that much," she said.
She told MSNBC she was willing to negotiate on the duration
of coronavirus relief as a way to cut costs.
She also said Democrats want the biggest possible number for
reviving an expired federal payment to the unemployed that had
been $600 a week. Renewing that benefit has been a leading
Democratic demand.
It was unclear how much the president could do without the
approval of Congress, which has the spending power.
The White House at one point suggested $400 a week in
federal benefits for the unemployed, but Democrats rejected it
and have refused to do a separate deal on that, saying they
wanted a comprehensive package that also included money for
state and local government and other matters.
Democrats have advocated for a $3 trillion-plus economic aid
program, while leading Republicans have proposed about a third
of that.
Congress passed more than $3 trillion in relief legislation
early in the pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
has said a new boost is needed to help the U.S. economy, but
some of his fellow Republicans oppose doing anything more.
Pelosi and Schumer have pushed for a comprehensive package
of assistance for the unemployed, the poor, hospitals, schools,
and state and local governments.
