U S Department of Commerce : Finds Dumping of Polytetrafluoroethylene Resin from China and India

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the affirmative final determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) investigations of imports of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) resin from China and India, finding that exporters sold PTFE resin at dumping margins ranging from 54.41 to 218.88 percent and 22.78 percent, respectively.

As a result of these decisions, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of PTFE resin from China and India based on the final rates, as appropriate.

In 2017, imports of PTFE resin from China and India were valued at an estimated $27.5 million and $24.9 million, respectively.

The petitioner is The Chemours Company FC LLC (Wilmington, DE).

The strict enforcement of U.S. trade law is a primary focus of the Trump Administration. Since the beginning of the current Administration, Commerce has initiated 122 new antidumping and countervailing duty investigations - this is a 221 percent increase from the comparable period in the previous administration.

Antidumping and countervailing duty laws provide American businesses and workers with an internationally accepted mechanism to seek relief from the harmful effects of the unfair pricing of imports into the United States. Commerce currently maintains 456 antidumping and countervailing duty orders which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade.

The ITC is currently scheduled to make its final injury determinations on or before November 5, 2018. If the ITC makes affirmative final injury determinations, Commerce will issue AD orders. If the ITC makes negative final determinations of injury, the investigations will be terminated and no orders will be issued.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Enforcement and Compliance unit within the International Trade Administration is responsible for vigorously enforcing U.S. trade laws and does so through an impartial, transparent process that abides by international law and is based on factual evidence provided on the record.

Foreign companies that price their products in the U.S. market below the cost of production or below prices in their home markets are subject to antidumping duties.