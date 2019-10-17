U.S. Department of Commerce Honors Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers Inc. for Investment in the State of Indiana

Ian Steff, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Manufacturing at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, presented Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers Incorporated (YPPI) with a certificate of appreciation today honoring the company’s investment in the state of Indiana. The certificate recognizes YPPI as an international company making a significant contribution to the state’s economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005840/en/

Jonathon Burns, General Manager, Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers, Inc., accepts a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration honoring YPPI for the company's contributions to the state of Indiana. (Photo: Business Wire)

“On behalf of the entire team at YPPI, we’re honored to receive this recognition,” said Jonathon Burns, General Manager. “I would like to thank U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and everyone at the Department of Commerce for their support as the marine industry continues to grow and contribute greatly to the U.S. economy.”

YPPI manufactures top-quality propellers in Indianapolis. Earlier this summer, YPPI broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Greenfield, Ind., that will add 30 new jobs in the area and increase production output by more than 40,000 propellers annually.

Under Secretary Ross’s leadership, the U.S. Department of Commerce has worked with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA®) to grow the recreational fishing industry and develop best practices to ensure the industry is sustainable for future generations. NOAA recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement with four private-sector organizations, including the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA®), to collaboratively fund projects that engage recreational anglers in habitat restoration.

“We want many more Americans to enjoy our most abundant resource: our oceans, lakes and waterways,” said Secretary Ross at the 2019 American Boating Congress annual meeting in May. “At Commerce, we are actively supporting a vibrant and innovative American boating and fishing industry. NOAA’s efforts to reverse the decline of ecosystems will ultimately help habitats that are important in the lifecycles of many fish species. And they are essential if our recreational fishing and boating industries are to thrive.”

Earlier this year, NOAA conducted a study of the recreational fishing industry, which found that saltwater angling alone contributed $39 billion to U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2016. This contribution generated $68 billion in sales for products and services and supported 472,000 American jobs.

“The outdoor recreational sector is about 2.2 percent of the GDP in the United States,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “What’s more, the marine and fishing industry is the strongest industry within that sector.”

Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine U.S. Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports its 2,400 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception. Visit www.yamahaoutboards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005840/en/