U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.5 Million to Improve Critical Wastewater Infrastructure to Accommodate Manufacturing Industry in Banks County, Georgia

08/14/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.5 million grant to Banks County, Georgia, to make critical wastewater infrastructure improvements needed to support the region's growing manufacturing base. The EDA grant, to be matched with $3 million in local funds, is expected to generate $200 million in private investment.

'President Trump is working diligently every day to improve our country's infrastructure in support of business needs and to facilitate job creation and success,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'Improved wastewater infrastructure in Banks County will encourage the growth of the region's critical manufacturing sector and attract new businesses.'

'Creating manufacturing jobs has been a top priority of the Trump Administration,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'EDA is pleased to support Banks County in building a vital new wastewater system necessary to support industry expansion, attract new businesses, and provide job growth in the region.'

'Across the country, Georgia has a reputation for fostering economic development, investment, and job growth in every corner of the state,' said Governor Brian Kemp. 'These funds will help us to build the necessary infrastructure for long-term economic growth in Banks County, and we are grateful to the Trump Administration for their support of hardworking Georgians and Americans in these uncertain times.'

'President Trump and Secretary Ross continue to deliver on their promise to make Georgia's infrastructure needs a priority,' said Senator David Perdue. 'This critical project in Banks County will help create new manufacturing jobs and contribute to economic growth in the local community.'

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, which EDA funds to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

