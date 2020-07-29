Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $14.3 Million in CARES Act Funding to Capitalize Revolving Loan Funds to Help Small Businesses Across South Carolina Respond to Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $14.3 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to capitalize and administer Revolving Loan Funds (RLFs) that will provide critical gap financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic across South Carolina.

'President Trump is working diligently every day to support our nation's economy following the impacts of COVID-19 through the CARES Act,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'These investments will provide small businesses across South Carolina with the necessary capital to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and, in turn, create a stronger and more resilient state economy for the future.'

'These investments come at a crucial time to help South Carolina's and our nation's economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and EDA is pleased to invest these CARES Act funds so that South Carolina businesses have access to capital to respond to and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.'

'South Carolina's small businesses are the backbone of our economy and, by no fault of their own, have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,' said Governor Henry McMaster. 'Secretary Ross' decision to invest in these businesses will enhance our economy's continued recovery and will help get South Carolinians back to work.'

'It is easy to understand how gap financing options can provide a critical lifeline to many of our nation's small businesses, particularly those trying to weather this pandemic,' said Congressman Ralph Norman (SC-05). 'Today's announcement that over $14 million in Revolving Fund Loans will be available for South Carolina businesses is welcome news, especially for many businesses right here in South Carolina's Fifth Congressional District. This is a trying time for our nation, and I am grateful for all the work the U.S. Department of Commerce has done to help support our nation's businesses and the jobs they provide.'

The EDA investments announced today are:

  • Catawba Regional Council of Governments, Rock Hill, South Carolina, will receive a $9 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by providing loans of $35,000-$750,000 to coronavirus-impacted businesses in Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Calhoun, Chester, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter, Union, Williamsburg, and York counties.
  • The city of Columbia will receive a $2.9 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to capitalize and administer an RLF to make loans to coronavirus-impacted businesses in Columbia.
  • The city of Charleston will receive a $935,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by capitalizing and administering an RLF to make loans to coronavirus-impacted businesses in Charleston.
  • The Upper Savanah Council of Governments, Greenwood, South Carolina, will receive an $836,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by capitalizing and administering an RLF to make loans to coronavirus-impacted businesses in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, and Saluda counties.
  • Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, North Charleston, South Carolina, will receive a $616,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to capitalize and administer an RLF to make loans to coronavirus-impacted businesses in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties.

These current EDA RLF grantees are some of the more than 850 existing, high-performing EDA RLF, Economic Development District, University Center, and Tribal grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

University Center

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA is accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 18:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01pEuro sharply pares gains against us dollar after earlier rising to $1.1805, last at $1.1758
RE
03:00pFed Maintains Stimulus Commitment as Economic Outlook Dims -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:59pArizona attorney general leading probe into apple inc over iphone throttling, shutdowns - documents
RE
02:57pU.S. CDC reports 4,339,997 coronavirus cases
RE
02:56pFormer Pemex boss denies taking bribes from Odebrecht
RE
02:56pPLEXUS : has been awarded a new POS-GRIP “HG” Wellhead order by Spirit Energy for an offshore gas platform in the North Sea.
PU
02:56pILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : Zero emission economy will lead to 15 million new jobs by 2030 in Latin America and Caribbean
PU
02:55pU.S. CDC Reports 1,194 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of July 28
RE
02:55pTreasury Bond Yields Fall After of Fed Comment
DJ
02:51pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister Shaw Meets with Ambassador Designate to Japan Shorna-Kay Richards
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
3BASF SE : BASF : says dividends, asset values under review as pandemic bites
4SECURITAS AB : SECURITAS AB : Interim Report January-June 2020
5AMS AG : AMS : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group