Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $3.7 Million to Make Critical Water Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Protect Businesses in Greene County, Ohio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 03:13pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3.7 million grant to the Greene County Board of Commissioners, Xenia, Ohio, to provide modern sanitary sewer infrastructure needed to protect businesses against damage from future severe weather events. The EDA grant will be matched with $2.5 million in local investment.

'The Trump Administration is committed to helping communities not only rebuild following natural disasters, but to come back stronger than ever before,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'The improved water infrastructure to be undertaken through this project will enhance the reliability of Greene County's sewer system to protect businesses from damage caused by future natural disasters and advance the region's economic competitiveness.'

'The tornado that struck Greene County over Memorial Day weekend in 2019 resulted in the failure of several sewer lift stations, severely impacting business operations,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This EDA investment will construct new, modern sanitary sewer infrastructure to increase the county's resilience to future severe weather and spur new private investment in the region.'

'Water and wastewater infrastructure is the backbone of a strong economy,' said Governor Mike DeWine. 'Building resilient infrastructure is a smart investment for protection against future severe weather incidents. We're appreciative of this federal grant from the EDA that will support businesses in Greene County.'

'This $3.7 million in grant funding announced by Secretary Ross is terrific news for folks across Greene County,' said Senator Rob Portman. 'These funds will help ensure that the Greene County Board of Commissioners have the resources they need to provide new and modern sanitary sewer infrastructure for the local community. I'm pleased to see this grant funding will protect businesses against damage from future severe weather events and help spur on economic development in the area. I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure Ohioans have the resources they need during these uncertain times.'

This project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (Pub. L. 116-20) (PDF), which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program (PDF) funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Lane, Typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, and tornadoes and floods occurring in calendar year 2019, under the Robert T. Stafford Act. Please visit EDA's Disaster Supplemental webpage for more information.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 19:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:53pCAE : Remarks for Cae's 1Q FY 2021
PU
03:53pCOMERICA INCORPORATED : 2Q20 Regulatory Capital Disclosures
PU
03:53pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Form3
PU
03:53pSOMFY : Nombre d'actions et de droits de vote à la fin juillet 2020
PU
03:50pManganese X Announces Update to Private Placement Financing
NE
03:49pAuction Sale of Inventory and Intellectual Property – Coldwater Direct
BU
03:48pSERVICE CORP INTERNATIONAL : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:46pNOODLES & COMPANY : Brings Back Laughter And Live Entertainment With Virtual Improv Shows And A Chance To Win Free Wisconsin Mac & Cheese For A Year*
PR
03:46pROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds J2 Global, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – JCOM
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
3FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
4ABN Amro exits trade, commodity finance in corporate bank shake-up
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group