U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $3.7 Million to Make Critical Water Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Protect Businesses in Greene County, Ohio

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3.7 million grant to the Greene County Board of Commissioners, Xenia, Ohio, to provide modern sanitary sewer infrastructure needed to protect businesses against damage from future severe weather events. The EDA grant will be matched with $2.5 million in local investment.

'The Trump Administration is committed to helping communities not only rebuild following natural disasters, but to come back stronger than ever before,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'The improved water infrastructure to be undertaken through this project will enhance the reliability of Greene County's sewer system to protect businesses from damage caused by future natural disasters and advance the region's economic competitiveness.'

'The tornado that struck Greene County over Memorial Day weekend in 2019 resulted in the failure of several sewer lift stations, severely impacting business operations,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This EDA investment will construct new, modern sanitary sewer infrastructure to increase the county's resilience to future severe weather and spur new private investment in the region.'

'Water and wastewater infrastructure is the backbone of a strong economy,' said Governor Mike DeWine. 'Building resilient infrastructure is a smart investment for protection against future severe weather incidents. We're appreciative of this federal grant from the EDA that will support businesses in Greene County.'

'This $3.7 million in grant funding announced by Secretary Ross is terrific news for folks across Greene County,' said Senator Rob Portman. 'These funds will help ensure that the Greene County Board of Commissioners have the resources they need to provide new and modern sanitary sewer infrastructure for the local community. I'm pleased to see this grant funding will protect businesses against damage from future severe weather events and help spur on economic development in the area. I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure Ohioans have the resources they need during these uncertain times.'

This project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (Pub. L. 116-20) (PDF), which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program (PDF) funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Lane, Typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, and tornadoes and floods occurring in calendar year 2019, under the Robert T. Stafford Act. Please visit EDA's Disaster Supplemental webpage for more information.

