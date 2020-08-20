U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $3 Million to Establish New Manufacturing-focused Industrial Park in Woodland, Washington

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3 million grant to the Port of Woodland, Woodland, Washington, to support the full infrastructure buildout of the Rose Way Industrial Park to serve light-manufacturing industries in the region. The EDA grant, to be matched with $1.5 million in local funds and $1.5 million in state funds, is expected to create 126 jobs and generate more than $6.4 million in private investment.

'President Trump is committed to creating American jobs and business opportunities, especially by improving our country's infrastructure,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'The new Rose Way Industrial Park will achieve these objectives by supporting business growth in light-manufacturing industries and creating new employment opportunities for Woodland and nearby communities.'

'Under President Trump, the U.S. has seen the resurgence of our manufacturing sector,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'EDA is pleased to invest to boost Woodland's capacity to support manufacturing by providing the critical storm, sewer, water, sidewalks, lighting, electrical, and roadway infrastructure needed to establish the Rose Way Industrial Park.'

'Creating jobs and improving Southwest Washington's infrastructure is of paramount importance, which is why I worked to help secure this critical grant for the Port of Woodland,' said Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-03). 'It's estimated the infrastructure buildout of the Rose Way Industrial Park will create over 120 new jobs and generate more than $6 million in private investment, which is great news for workers and the manufacturing industry in our region. I'm pleased the Department of Commerce is fulfilling this grant, and I look forward to the completion of the Rose Way Industrial Park.'

