U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $3 Million to Make Critical Water Infrastructure Improvements to Support Business Growth in Clinton County, Indiana

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3 million grant to Clinton County, Indiana, to make wastewater infrastructure improvements needed to support business growth throughout the region. The EDA grant, to be matched with $5.1 million in local funds, is expected to create 150 jobs, retain 650 jobs, and generate $37 million in private investment.

'President Trump is working diligently every day to improve our country's infrastructure so communities can facilitate job creation and success,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'This new and reliable wastewater system will provide Clinton County with the necessary infrastructure to attract new businesses and accelerate economic growth.'

'Working with communities and regions to support their locally-driven strategies to provide businesses with the necessary infrastructure to grow and thrive is a major focus for EDA,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'We are pleased to support Clinton County's efforts to increase the capacity of their water infrastructure to support economic expansion.'

'This investment in strengthening our wastewater facilities will create jobs, promote businesses, and help the Clinton County community succeed,' said Governor Eric Holcomb. 'This project is a great example of how government and business work together to get the job done.'

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.