U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $397,671 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping Southern Plains Region of Texas Respond to Coronavirus

07/14/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $397,671 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Southern Plains Economic Development District, Lubbock, Texas, to update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

'The Trump Administration is eager to allocate these essential CARES Act funds and deliver on our promise to help American communities recover from the impact of COVID-19,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide the Southern Plains Region of Texas with the necessary resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback.'

'This investment comes at a crucial time to help Texas' and our nation's economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'We are pleased to make this investment in the Southern Plains Economic Development District to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by providing direct assistance, including technical assistance, planning, and grant management services, to cities and counites in their region while also working to assist in the diversification of economic opportunities throughout the area.'

The Southern Plains Economic Development District, an EDA-designated Economic Development District (EDD), is one of the more than 850 existing, high-performing EDA EDD, University Center, Tribal, and Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA is accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 18:45:00 UTC
