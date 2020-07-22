Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping 16-County Region in North Carolina Respond to Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $400,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments, Wilson, North Carolina, to update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

'The Trump Administration is eager to allocate these essential CARES Act funds and deliver on our promise to help American communities recover from the impact of COVID-19,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide North Carolina with the necessary resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback.'

'This investment comes at a crucial time to help North Carolina's and our nation's economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'We are pleased to make this investment in the Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by developing a disaster recovery and resiliency plan, enhancing local government capacity building programs, and providing critical technology to staff to ensure remote working capabilities.'

Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments, an EDA-designated Economic Development District (EDD), is one of the more than 850 existing, high-performing EDA EDD, University Center, Tribal, and Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA is accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 19:20:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pCanada finance minister apologizes over expenses paid by charity for foreign travel
RE
03:41pUSDA Provides Update on Investigation Following 2019 Tyson Beef Plant Closure and COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
03:41pGREATER OHIO POLICY CENTER : HUD Provides Toolkit for Landlords to Avoid Eviction as Federal Moratorium Ends
PU
03:36pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : COVID-19 Mine Worker Protection Act introduced in House of Representatives
PU
03:28pEuro nears 2-year high; Aussie, Kiwi up as risk appetite grows
RE
03:21pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $852,000 to Make Critical Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Spur Industrial Growth in Yuma, Arizona
PU
03:21pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping 16-County Region in North Carolina Respond to Coronavirus
PU
03:21pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping 4-County Region in Southwestern New Mexico Respond to Coronavirus
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
2APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
3NOVAVAX, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Novavax executives could get big payday even if vaccine fails
4GOLD : Shares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges
5BIONTECH SE : Pfizer, BioNTech Get $1.95 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group