Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $852,000 to Make Critical Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Spur Industrial Growth in Yuma, Arizona

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding an $852,000 grant to the city of Yuma, Arizona, to construct a sewer system to serve an industrial area that will support commercial and industrial business enterprises. This EDA grant, to be matched with $213,000 in local funds, is expected to create 500 jobs and generate $50 million in private investment.

'Helping our communities by providing the vital infrastructure businesses need to be successful is a top priority for President Trump,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This project will provide the necessary sewer system infrastructure for an industrial area in Yuma to be fully operational. It will also support new industry in the community and accommodate existing businesses' expansion plans.'

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 19:20:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pCanada finance minister apologizes over expenses paid by charity for foreign travel
RE
03:41pUSDA Provides Update on Investigation Following 2019 Tyson Beef Plant Closure and COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
03:41pGREATER OHIO POLICY CENTER : HUD Provides Toolkit for Landlords to Avoid Eviction as Federal Moratorium Ends
PU
03:36pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : COVID-19 Mine Worker Protection Act introduced in House of Representatives
PU
03:28pEuro nears 2-year high; Aussie, Kiwi up as risk appetite grows
RE
03:21pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $852,000 to Make Critical Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Spur Industrial Growth in Yuma, Arizona
PU
03:21pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping 16-County Region in North Carolina Respond to Coronavirus
PU
03:21pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping 4-County Region in Southwestern New Mexico Respond to Coronavirus
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
2APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
3NOVAVAX, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Novavax executives could get big payday even if vaccine fails
4GOLD : Shares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges
5BIONTECH SE : Pfizer, BioNTech Get $1.95 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group