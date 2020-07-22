U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $852,000 to Make Critical Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Spur Industrial Growth in Yuma, Arizona

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding an $852,000 grant to the city of Yuma, Arizona, to construct a sewer system to serve an industrial area that will support commercial and industrial business enterprises. This EDA grant, to be matched with $213,000 in local funds, is expected to create 500 jobs and generate $50 million in private investment.

'Helping our communities by providing the vital infrastructure businesses need to be successful is a top priority for President Trump,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This project will provide the necessary sewer system infrastructure for an industrial area in Yuma to be fully operational. It will also support new industry in the community and accommodate existing businesses' expansion plans.'

