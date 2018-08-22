U S Department of Commerce : Issues Affirmative Preliminary Antidumping Duty Determinations on Large Diameter Welded Pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, Korea, and Turkey

Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the affirmative preliminary determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) investigations of imports of large diameter welded pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, Korea, and Turkey.

Commerce preliminarily determined that exporters from Canada, China, Greece, India, Korea, and Turkey have sold large diameter welded pipe at less than fair value in the United States at the following rates:

Canada - 24.38%

China - 132.63%

Greece - 22.51%

India - 50.55%

Korea - 14.97 to 22.21%

Turkey - 3.45 to 5.29%

As a result of these decisions, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of large diameter welded pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, Korea, and Turkey based on these preliminary rates. With respect to the India and Turkey investigations, Commerce will adjust the cash deposit rates by the amount of export subsidies found in the companion countervailing duty investigations.

In 2017, imports of large diameter welded pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, Korea, and Turkey were valued at an estimated $179.9 million, $29.2 million, $10.7 million, $294.7 million, $150.9 million, and $57.3 million, respectively.

The petitioners are American Cast Iron Pipe Company (Birmingham, AL), Berg Steel Pipe Corp. (Panama City, FL), Berg Spiral Pipe Corp. (Mobile, AL), Dura-Bond Industries (Steelton, PA), Skyline Steel (Parsippany, NJ), and Stupp Corporation (Baton Rouge, LA).

The strict enforcement of U.S. trade law is a primary focus of the Trump Administration. Since the beginning of the current Administration, Commerce has initiated 120 new AD and countervailing duty investigations - this is a 216 percent increase from the comparable period in the previous administration.

Antidumping duty laws provide U.S. businesses and workers with an internationally accepted mechanism to seek relief from the harmful effects of the unfair pricing of imports into the United States. Commerce currently maintains 458 antidumping and countervailing duty orders which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade.

Commerce is scheduled to announce the final determinations on or about November 6, 2018, for the China and India investigations.

In addition, Commerce is scheduled to announce the final determinations on or about January 3, 2019, for the Canada, Greece, Korea, and Turkey investigations.

If Commerce makes affirmative final determinations of dumping and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) makes affirmative final injury determinations, Commerce will issue AD orders. If Commerce makes negative final determinations of dumping or the ITC makes negative final determinations of injury, the investigations will be terminated, and no orders will be issued.

Click HERE for a fact sheet on today's decisions.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Enforcement and Compliance unit within the International Trade Administration is responsible for vigorously enforcing U.S. trade laws and does so through an impartial, transparent process that abides by international rules and is based solely on factual evidence provided on the record.

Foreign companies that price their products in the U.S. market below the cost of production or below prices in their home markets are subject to antidumping duties.