Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Commerce : Issues Affirmative Preliminary Antidumping Duty Determinations on Large Diameter Welded Pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, Korea, and Turkey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 01:12am CEST

Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the affirmative preliminary determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) investigations of imports of large diameter welded pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, Korea, and Turkey.

Commerce preliminarily determined that exporters from Canada, China, Greece, India, Korea, and Turkey have sold large diameter welded pipe at less than fair value in the United States at the following rates:

  • Canada - 24.38%
  • China - 132.63%
  • Greece - 22.51%
  • India - 50.55%
  • Korea - 14.97 to 22.21%
  • Turkey - 3.45 to 5.29%

As a result of these decisions, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of large diameter welded pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, Korea, and Turkey based on these preliminary rates. With respect to the India and Turkey investigations, Commerce will adjust the cash deposit rates by the amount of export subsidies found in the companion countervailing duty investigations.

In 2017, imports of large diameter welded pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, Korea, and Turkey were valued at an estimated $179.9 million, $29.2 million, $10.7 million, $294.7 million, $150.9 million, and $57.3 million, respectively.

The petitioners are American Cast Iron Pipe Company (Birmingham, AL), Berg Steel Pipe Corp. (Panama City, FL), Berg Spiral Pipe Corp. (Mobile, AL), Dura-Bond Industries (Steelton, PA), Skyline Steel (Parsippany, NJ), and Stupp Corporation (Baton Rouge, LA).

The strict enforcement of U.S. trade law is a primary focus of the Trump Administration. Since the beginning of the current Administration, Commerce has initiated 120 new AD and countervailing duty investigations - this is a 216 percent increase from the comparable period in the previous administration.

Antidumping duty laws provide U.S. businesses and workers with an internationally accepted mechanism to seek relief from the harmful effects of the unfair pricing of imports into the United States. Commerce currently maintains 458 antidumping and countervailing duty orders which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade.

Commerce is scheduled to announce the final determinations on or about November 6, 2018, for the China and India investigations.

In addition, Commerce is scheduled to announce the final determinations on or about January 3, 2019, for the Canada, Greece, Korea, and Turkey investigations.

If Commerce makes affirmative final determinations of dumping and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) makes affirmative final injury determinations, Commerce will issue AD orders. If Commerce makes negative final determinations of dumping or the ITC makes negative final determinations of injury, the investigations will be terminated, and no orders will be issued.

Click HERE for a fact sheet on today's decisions.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Enforcement and Compliance unit within the International Trade Administration is responsible for vigorously enforcing U.S. trade laws and does so through an impartial, transparent process that abides by international rules and is based solely on factual evidence provided on the record.

Foreign companies that price their products in the U.S. market below the cost of production or below prices in their home markets are subject to antidumping duties.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Commerce published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 23:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/21British pharmacy Superdrug says customers' information was compromised
RE
08/21CITY OF SAN LUIS OBISPO CA : Council adopts resolution supporting County-wide Measure G-18
PU
08/21U S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Issues Affirmative Preliminary Antidumping Duty Determinations on Large Diameter Welded Pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, Korea, and Turkey
PU
08/21Banks should not assume fraud victims are at fault - UK watchdog says
RE
08/21PGA TOUR : Breaking down the 2018 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year race
PU
08/21HEIDI HEITKAMP : Heitkamp Statement on Administration’s Replacement Clean Power Plan
PU
08/21Few thrills ahead for Trump from a Fed on a mission of its own
RE
08/21TED LIEU : Rep lieu statement on trump's new lax coal pollution rules
PU
08/21U.S. and Mexico postpone NAFTA ministerial talks until Wednesday
RE
08/21NAFTA TALKS BETWEEN U.S., MEXICO 'MAKING GOOD PROGRESS' : Mexican official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
2UNILEVER (NL) : COLOR COSMETICS MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, KEY GROWTH FACTORS, ONGOING TRENDS, MARKET PERSPECTIVE A..
3Swrve Establishes Asia Pacific Office and Hires Scott Mirabello as Regional Director, Asia Pacific
4STRATA-X ENERGY LTD : STRATA X ENERGY : X Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders a..
5SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP : Saratoga Investment Corp. Prices Public Offering of $35 Million 6.25% Notes Due 202..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.