U S Department of Commerce : Issues Affirmative Preliminary Countervailing Duty Determination on Quartz Surface Products from China

09/18/2018 | 12:03am CEST

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the affirmative preliminary determination in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigation of imports of quartz surface products from the People's Republic of China, finding that exporters received countervailable subsidies ranging from 34.38 to 178.45 percent.

As a result of today's decision, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of quartz surface products from China.

In 2017, U.S. imports of certain quartz surface products from China were valued at an estimated $460 million.

The petitioner is Cambria Company LLC (Eden Prairie, MN).

The strict enforcement of U.S. trade law is a primary focus of the Trump Administration. Since the beginning of the current Administration, Commerce has initiated 122 new antidumping and countervailing duty investigations - this is 221 percent increase from the comparable period in the previous administration.

Antidumping and countervailing duty laws provide American businesses and workers with an internationally accepted mechanism to seek relief from the harmful effects of the unfair pricing of imports into the United States. Commerce currently maintains 456 antidumping and countervailing duty orders which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade.

Commerce is scheduled to issue its final determination on January 28, 2019.

If Commerce makes an affirmative final determination, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will be scheduled to make its final injury determination on or about March 14, 2019. If Commerce makes an affirmative final determination in this investigation and the ITC makes an affirmative final injury determination, Commerce will issue a CVD order. If Commerce makes a negative final determination or the ITC makes a negative final determination of injury, the investigation will be terminated and no order will be issued.

Click HERE for a fact sheet on today's decision.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Enforcement and Compliance unit within the International Trade Administration is responsible for vigorously enforcing U.S. trade laws and does so through an impartial, transparent process that abides by international law and is based on factual evidence provided on the record.

Imports from companies that receive unfair subsidies from their governments in the form of grants, loans, equity infusions, tax breaks, and production inputs are subject to countervailing duties aimed at directly countering those subsidies.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Commerce published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 22:02:03 UTC
