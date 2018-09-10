Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Commerce : .S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbr Ross Introdces a New Tool to Deliver Access to Global Steel Trade Statistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced the release of the new interactive Global Steel Trade Monitor. The monitor, developed by the Department of Commerce's Enforcement and Compliance unit within the International Trade Administration, provides extensive and timely steel trade data for the top 20 global steel importing countries and top 20 global steel exporting countries.

'Timely detailed data in user friendly formats are essential both for enforcement and for policy determinations,' said Secretary Ross. 'This interactive Global Steel Trade Monitor will strengthen U.S. companies' and the U.S. government's ability to track trade flows to better understand the relevant trends in this essential sector.'

This powerful tool gives users the flexibility to select online customized import and export flows in intuitive graphic form and detailed charts for five aggregate steel mill product groups: flat, long, pipe and tube, semi-finished, and stainless products. Moreover, this tool can produce more than 20,000 charts which will be updated more frequently than the current comprehensive country reports.

Having the ability to access on demand trade flows between the major steel importing and exporting countries is a major step forward in the Department's goal to enhance transparency and availability of data about global steel trade trends.

The monitor improves upon the popular comprehensive Global Steel Monitor Country-Specific Reports that the Department began publishing in 2016.

The Global Steel Interactive Trade Monitor is available here. For additional information, please e-mail ECGlobalSteelStats@trade.gov.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Commerce published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 17:41:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:02pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Ethiopia Presents Credentials
PU
07:52pNCSL NATIONAL CONFERENCE OF STATE LEGISLATURES : Joins SLCC Brief in Uranium Mining Case
PU
07:48pOrexo soars after winning opioid drug appeal against Teva
RE
07:48pI REMIT : adopts Ripple's blockchain technology
AQ
07:42pU S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : .S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbr Ross Introdces a New Tool to Deliver Access to Global Steel Trade Statistics
PU
07:37pCHELLIE PINGREE : Maine Delegation Urges Administration to Avoid Tariffs That Will Harm Hussey Seating Company
PU
07:35pXG Communities congratulates La Habra Heights on their 40th anniversary and our new partnership to address growing wireless technology demands
SE
07:33pGolden Knights acquire Pacioretty from Canadiens
RE
07:32pCITY OF PALO ALTO CA : Crossbore Inspection Program
PU
07:20pROBIN LI : Spotlight on Alibaba CEO Zhang as Jack Ma starts retirement countdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
2TESLA : CYBORG DREAMS: AI brain plug-in coming says Musk
3SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
4UNICREDIT SPA : Morgan Stanley recommends buying Italian assets ahead of budget
5WINDELN DE SE : WINDELN.DE SE: windeln.de SE and COO Jürgen Vedie mutually agreed to terminate service contrac..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.