U S Department of Commerce : .S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbr Ross Introdces a New Tool to Deliver Access to Global Steel Trade Statistics

Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced the release of the new interactive Global Steel Trade Monitor. The monitor, developed by the Department of Commerce's Enforcement and Compliance unit within the International Trade Administration, provides extensive and timely steel trade data for the top 20 global steel importing countries and top 20 global steel exporting countries.

'Timely detailed data in user friendly formats are essential both for enforcement and for policy determinations,' said Secretary Ross. 'This interactive Global Steel Trade Monitor will strengthen U.S. companies' and the U.S. government's ability to track trade flows to better understand the relevant trends in this essential sector.'

This powerful tool gives users the flexibility to select online customized import and export flows in intuitive graphic form and detailed charts for five aggregate steel mill product groups: flat, long, pipe and tube, semi-finished, and stainless products. Moreover, this tool can produce more than 20,000 charts which will be updated more frequently than the current comprehensive country reports.

Having the ability to access on demand trade flows between the major steel importing and exporting countries is a major step forward in the Department's goal to enhance transparency and availability of data about global steel trade trends.

The monitor improves upon the popular comprehensive Global Steel Monitor Country-Specific Reports that the Department began publishing in 2016.

The Global Steel Interactive Trade Monitor is available here. For additional information, please e-mail ECGlobalSteelStats@trade.gov.