U S Department of Defense : Contracts For Sept. 6, 2018

AIR FORCE

Agile Innovative Solutions JV, Warrington, Pennsylvania; Barbaricum LLC, Washington, District of Columbia; BRTRC Federal Solutions Inc., Vienna, Virginia; Delta Constellation Group LLC, Alexandria, Virginia; Data Systems Analysis Inc., Trevose, Pennsylvania; Integrity Applications Inc., Chantilly, Virginia; Naval Systems Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland; Sonalysts Inc., Waterford, Connecticut; Systems Planning and Analysis-Envisioneering LLC Alexandria, Virginia; and Varen Technologies Inc., Columbia, Maryland, have each been awarded a maximum $28,000,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ), multiple award research and development contract for the competed Information Analysis Center multiple award contract for Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO) sponsored by Defense Technical Information Center. For this Pool 2 partial small-business set-aside, the 10 listed contractors may compete for task orders valued at or below $15,000,000 under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. Because this is an ID/IQ, the location of performance is not known at this time and will be cited on individual task orders. Generally, work will be performed at government facilities and is expected to be completed Sept. 29, 2027. Fiscal year 2018 and 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $36,000 will be obligated at the time of award for the minimum-order guarantee. This contract was competitively procured via request for proposal and published on the Federal Business Opportunities website. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency/KD (AFICA/KD), Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (FA8075-17-R-0001).

ATK Launch Systems Inc., Corrine, Utah, has been awarded a ceiling $86,387,000 single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for aging surveillance (AS) services. The AS contract provides for procurement of motor and component test, evaluation, engineering support, and disposal for all stages of Minuteman and Peacekeeper systems. Work will be performed in Promontory, Utah; and Utah's Test and Training Range. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal year 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $637,194 will be obligated at the time of award. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA8818-18-D-0001).

L3 Technologies Space & Sensors SSG, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $9,238,925 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Agile Small-Satellite Experimental Telescope. This contract provides for development of infrared telescopes with size, weight and low recurring cost suitable for use on small satellites and capability for rapidly steering the telescope instantaneous field-of-view over a large angular field-of-regard. Work will be performed in Wilmington, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 24, 2020. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal year 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,099,511 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Middle River, Maryland, has been awarded a $14,105,649 firm-fixed price modification (P00009) to contract FA8726-17-C-0011 for the Identification Friend or Foe Mode 5 in support of the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node platform fleet. The location of performance is conducted in continental U.S. locations, and work is expected to be completed by Jan. 23, 2019. Fiscal year 2018 and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,102,982 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom, Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota (W52P1J-18-D-0092); and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Marion, Illinois (W52P1J-18-D-0093), will compete for each order of the $1,850,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for the procurement of 20 mm, 25mm, 30x113mm, and 30x173mm medium caliber ammunition. Two bids were solicited with two bids received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 5, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

DRS Network & Imagining Systems LLC, Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a $435,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for horizontal technology integration second generation forward looking infrared thermal receiver units, kit components, spares, repairs, and engineering and technical services. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 9, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W909MY-18-D-0032).

Dell Federal Systems L.P., Round Rock, Texas, was awarded a $25,701,792 firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase of servers, storage hardware, network switches, operating system, database software, associated planning, onsite installation, and project services at Army and Navy Medical Treatment Facilities, Air Force, and the Army Dental Command. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Round Rock, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 9, 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $25,701,792 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81XWH-18-F-0348).

Leidos, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $12,989,305 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for systemization, operations, and providing support of the government's management of pilot testing, systemization, operations, and closure of the chemical demilitarization facilities to destroy chemical weapons stockpiles. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2028. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $12,845,210 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-18-C-0047).

HME Construction Inc.,* Vancouver, Washington, was awarded a $7,097,500 firm-fixed-price contract for Grays Harbor inner harbor operations and maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Aberdeen, Washington, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal year 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $7,097,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Washington, is the contracting activity (W912DW-18-C-0027).

NAVY

General Dynamics, National Steel and Shipbuilding Co.,San Diego, California, was awarded a $218,717,565 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) fiscal year 2018 docking phased maintenance availability. This availability includes a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Bonhomme Richard. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $249,176,364. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $218,717,565 will be obligated at time of award, and $161,687,028 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by May 2020. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via Federal Business Opportunities website. Two offers were received in response to solicitation N00024-18-R-4404. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-4404). (Awarded Sept. 4, 2018)

Islands Mechanical Contractors Inc.,* Middleburg, Florida (N69450-15-D-1620); Centerra-SJC II LLC,* Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (N69450-15-D-1621); Munilla Construction Management,* Miami, Florida (N69450-15-D-1622); Ratcliff Construction Inc.,* Orange Park, Florida (N69450-15-D-1623); RQ-URS JV, Carlsbad, California (N69450-15-D-1624); and Sauer Inc.,* Jacksonville, Florida (N69450-15-D-1625), are each awarded a $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contract for design-build construction projects at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB), Cuba area of responsibility (AOR). The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, new construction, repair, alteration, and related demolition work at NSGB AOR. After award of this modification, the maximum dollar value for all six contracts combined is $170,000,000. Work will be performed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy); and military construction funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Flight Safety International Inc., Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was awarded a $40,730,664 firm-fixed-priced contract to procure one AH-1Zand one UH-1Y flight training device (FTD). In addition, this contract provides for technical refreshes for two AH-1Z and two UH-1Y FTDs. Work will be performed in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,730,664are being obligated at time of award, $22,830,685 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a full and open competition; three offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61340-18-C-0037). (Awarded Sept. 4, 2018)

JM Ship LLC, Portsmouth, Virginia, is awarded a $10,192,260 firm-fixed-price contract for the transportation of dry cargo worldwide utilizing M/V Mohawk, with the expectation that the bulk of the cargo will move between the U.S. East Coast and the Arabian Gulf. The contract includes a base period of 12 months and one 12-month option plus a potential six-month option period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $25,466,688. Work will be performed at sea, and work is expected to be completed Sept. 22, 2019. If the option is declared work is expected to be completed Sept. 22, 2020. Working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $10,192,260 are obligated and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220518C3359).

Helix Electric Inc., San Diego, California, is awarded a $21,160,000 firm-fixed-price contract for power grid consolidation at the Pacific Missile Range Facility. The work to be performed provides for the consolidation of multiple independent systems into one continuous system. The integration of these grids will require replacing portions of the existing electrical infrastructure with a new backbone distribution system and service laterals with larger conductor sizes and underground duct bank/manholes.The project provides pad mounted switchgear for grid isolation and equipment protection; medium-voltage cables, splices, and terminations to connect the pad mounted switchgears; and utility interconnection to allow load sharing and power distribution between the separate incoming feeders from the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative. Work will be performed in Kekaha, Kauai, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by May 2020. Fiscal 2016 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $21,160,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with five proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-18-C-1516).

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., Sunnyvale, California, is awarded $9,084,783 for modification P00029 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-15-C-0005) to provide various material items in support of Missile Service Units (MSU), consisting of the actual MSUs, bridge cranes, pads, floor inserts, access covers, transfer slings, cable assembly, adjustment pads, adjustment rods, tag line cleats, and supporting equipment. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania (37.43 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (29.2 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (18.41 percent); Merritt Island, Florida (7.37 percent); Long Beach, California (2.59 percent); Arlington, Washington (2.52 percent); Cocoa, Florida (2 percent); Titusville, Florida (0.31 percent); and Modesto, California (0.17) percent, with a completion date of October 31, 2020. Fiscal 2016 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,084,783 are being obligated at the time of award. All of the funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Navy's Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, is awarded an $8,464,299 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the advanced technologies to support platform acoustic signature management. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and is expected to be completed Sept. 6, 2023. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-18-S-B001, entitled 'FY18 Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology'. Since proposals will be received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00014-18-C-1050).

Desbuild Inc.,* Hyattsville, Maryland, is awarded $8,387,000 for firm-fixed-price task order N6945018F0730 at under a previously awarded multiple award construction contract (N69450-16-D-1111) for the repair of Building 5044 concrete caisson at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Work includes limited demolition of existing features, repairs, replacement, refurbishment, and reconstruction activities. In addition, work includes refurbishment/replacement of pumps, motors, valves, air compressor, piping, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electrical, controls, and concrete repairs to existing cracks and spalls, along with other project related incidental work. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by August 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,387,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, is awarded $8,071,688 for fixed-price modification P00102 to the Marine Corps Regional Garrison Food Services contract (M00027-11-C-0003) to increase fiscal 2018 meal quantity. This modification increases the cumulative value of the contract to $888,009,059. Work will be performed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (48.78 percent); Parris Island, South Carolina (36.95 percent); Quantico, Virginia (5.57 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (5.35 percent); Beaufort, South Carolina (1.99 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (0.92 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (0.32 percent); and Bogue, North Carolina (0.13 percent), and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2018. Fiscal 2018 1105 subsistence-in-kind funds in the amount of $8,071,688 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installation Command, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Rosemount Aerospace Inc., Burnsville, Minnesota, is awarded a $7,161,480 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 360 alternate angle of attack transmitters for F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Burnsville, Minnesota, and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,161,480 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1043).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Patterson Dental, St. Paul, Minnesota, has been awarded a maximum $48,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for consumable dental items. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Maximum dollar amount is for the life of the contract, including options. Location of performance is Minnesota, with a Sept. 5, 2023, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DE-18-D-0010).

*Small Business