U S Department of Defense : Readout of Secretary James N. Mattis’ meeting with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence General Prawit Wongsuwan

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:

Secretary James N. Mattis met with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence General Prawit Wongsuwan to discuss the U.S.-Thailand defense alliance and regional security issues during the 2018 Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM-Plus).

Secretary Mattis highlighted the priority the National Defense Strategy places on working with allies and partners to advance common interests and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The leaders reflected on the broad range of U.S.-Thai defense cooperation and discussed opportunities to enhance the alliance's strength and contributions to a more stable Indo-Pacific region. Secretary Mattis expressed confidence that the future for the Thai people will be positive as they regain their democratic footing. The leaders expressed support for enhancing maritime security cooperation, multilateral exercises such as COBRA GOLD, and building interoperability through a strong defense trade relationship.

The leaders acknowledged a productive year of multiple senior-level engagements between the United States and our oldest ally in Asia, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the 185-year-old U.S.-Thai alliance.