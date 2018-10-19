Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Defense : Readout of Secretary James N. Mattis’ meeting with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence General Prawit Wongsuwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 08:03pm CEST

IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:

Secretary James N. Mattis met with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence General Prawit Wongsuwan to discuss the U.S.-Thailand defense alliance and regional security issues during the 2018 Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM-Plus).

Secretary Mattis highlighted the priority the National Defense Strategy places on working with allies and partners to advance common interests and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The leaders reflected on the broad range of U.S.-Thai defense cooperation and discussed opportunities to enhance the alliance's strength and contributions to a more stable Indo-Pacific region. Secretary Mattis expressed confidence that the future for the Thai people will be positive as they regain their democratic footing. The leaders expressed support for enhancing maritime security cooperation, multilateral exercises such as COBRA GOLD, and building interoperability through a strong defense trade relationship.

The leaders acknowledged a productive year of multiple senior-level engagements between the United States and our oldest ally in Asia, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the 185-year-old U.S.-Thai alliance.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Defense published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 18:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:55pPM May tells businesses EU is committed to autumn Brexit deal
RE
08:43pEU urges deeper cuts to France's long-term deficit
RE
08:38pTRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE : Guardian Holdings Limited - Change in Senior Management
PU
08:38pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS : Welcoming address by Minister of Finance at the 9th Limassol Economic Forum
PU
08:29pFed's Kaplan sees two-three more rate hikes to hit 'neutral' level
RE
08:23pPM ADDRESSES BUSINESS LEADERS ON BREXIT : 19 October 2018
PU
08:20pEVOLVE Physical Therapy in NYC Hosts Rock Steady Boxing’s Innovative Parkinson Training Program
SE
08:13pMISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL : AG Hawley Wins Judgment against Gary Schier and Schier Company, Inc. for Misleading Missouri Dairy Farmers
PU
08:03pU S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE : Readout of Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis’ bilateral engagement with India Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman at the 2018 ADMM-Plus
PU
08:03pU S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE : Readout of Secretary James N. Mattis’ meeting with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence General Prawit Wongsuwan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford CEO seeks to rally dealers as shares sink to new low
2Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
3MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018
5EWORK GROUP AB : EWORK : Continued investments for growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.