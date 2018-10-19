U S Department of Defense : Readout of Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis’ bilateral engagement with India Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman at the 2018 ADMM-Plus

IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis met with Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman today for the second time in many months, to reaffirm the long-standing defense relationship between the United States and India during the 2018 Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM-Plus).
The leaders discussed a broad range of defense and policy issues, and the secretary thanked Minister Sitharaman for her country's commitment to a prosperous, enduring relationship with the United States.
They agreed to continue expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia.
