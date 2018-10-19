Log in
U S Department of Defense : Readout of Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis’ bilateral engagement with India Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman at the 2018 ADMM-Plus

10/19/2018 | 08:03pm CEST

IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:

Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis met with Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman today for the second time in many months, to reaffirm the long-standing defense relationship between the United States and India during the 2018 Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM-Plus).

The leaders discussed a broad range of defense and policy issues, and the secretary thanked Minister Sitharaman for her country's commitment to a prosperous, enduring relationship with the United States.

They agreed to continue expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Defense published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 18:02:07 UTC
