Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Energy : 5 Facts About Fireworks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

On Wednesday, America celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of our nation. Cities and towns across the country will commemorate the special day with parades, concerts, festivals and -- above all -- fireworks!

Here are a few fun facts about the energy of fireworks, and how they help make the Fourth of July so special:

1. Standard aerial fireworks are shells with four main parts:

  • a cylindrical paper container with string,
  • stars, which are cubes or spheres containing the chemicals needed for the reaction,
  • a bursting charge in the shell's center containing black powder,
  • a fuse with a time delay to ensure the shell explodes high in the sky.

There's also a small cylinder with a lifting charge just below the shell, which is shot out of a tube. When the lifting charge fires, the shell's fuse is lit and burns as the shell rises in the sky. The fuse then ignites the bursting charge when the shell reaches the right altitude, resulting in an explosion.

2. Color combinations are produced in the sky when various metal elements are heated, exciting electrons and releasing excess energy in the form of light. The color you see is determined by the chemicals that burn at different wavelengths of light in the spectrum. Higher energy compounds (e.g. copper chloride) emit colors like violet and blue and lower energy compounds (e.g. strontium chloride) emit colors like orange and red.

3. Fireworks are the result of chemical reactions involving a few key components -- like a fuel source (often charcoal-based black powder), an oxidizer (compounds like nitrates, chlorates that produce oxygen) and a color-producing chemical mixture. The oxidizer breaks down the chemical bonds in the fuel, releasing energy. Fire (either in the form of a fuse or direct flame) kick-starts the chemical reaction.

4. The patterns and shapes of fireworks depend on how the stars are arranged inside the shell. For instance, if the stars are spread out equally in a circle shape inside the shell, you will see a similar design in the night sky.

5. Fireworks generate three forms of energy: sound, light and heat. That booming sound you hear after the explosion is from the quick release of energy, which causes the air to expand faster than the speed of sound, causing a shockwave.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 16:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36pCorrection to U.S. Manufacturing PMI
DJ
12:35pEx-Barclays Euribor trader takes UK to European Court of Human Rights
RE
12:28pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : 5 Facts About Fireworks
PU
12:26pGoogle internet balloon spinoff Loon still looking for its wings
RE
12:19pSTATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : DEP Denies Erie Coke Operating Permit; Files For Injunction to Close Plant Following Numerous Violations
PU
12:19pNATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : 2020 Commodity Classic Aims to Help Farmers See Their Future Clearly
PU
12:13pBanks readying 2.5 billion euro loan in TIM-Vodafone Italy tower deal - sources
RE
12:12pOil steadies on OPEC cuts, but oversupply fears persist
RE
12:07pElectric cars grab almost half of sales in oil-producing Norway
RE
12:05pAsian banks face threat from profit plunge, digital rivals - McKinsey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil steadies on OPEC cuts, but oversupply fears persist
3SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler to sell plant in Hamm to management
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession
5OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About