U S Department of Energy : DOE Applauds Swift Action of President Trump, Initiates Process To Purchase Oil For The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This evening, DOE issued the following statement responding to President Trump's directive to Secretary Brouillette concerning the National Emergency declaration for COVID-19.

*On the record, attributable to DOE Spokeswoman, Shaylyn Hynes:

'This afternoon, President Trump declared a National Emergency concerning COVID-19, and directed Secretary Brouillette to purchase oil for storage in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to provide relief to the American Energy industry. This evening, the Secretary issued a memo to Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg to immediately initiate an expedited process for this purchase of crude oil owned and produced in the United States. The Department is currently working to develop a solicitation for the purchase of oil, which we will issue as soon as possible. Secretary Brouillette applauds the President's continued bold and decisive action to combat the worldwide impacts of COVID-19.'

READ MEMO HERE.

###