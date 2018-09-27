Log in
U S Department of Energy : DOE Applauds Vogtle Decision

09/27/2018 | 01:06am CEST

*On the record, attributed to DOE Spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes

'The Department of Energy (DOE) is pleased with today's vote to proceed with the construction of Vogtle 3&4. This historic project will be the first large scale nuclear utility project completed in the United States in over 30 years and will reaffirm America's international leadership in nuclear technology and provide a reliable, clean power source for decades to come. DOE hopes the successful completion of this project will mark the beginning of a nuclear renaissance in America.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 23:05:04 UTC
