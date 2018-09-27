U S Department of Energy : DOE Applauds Vogtle Decision

*On the record, attributed to DOE Spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes

'The Department of Energy (DOE) is pleased with today's vote to proceed with the construction of Vogtle 3&4. This historic project will be the first large scale nuclear utility project completed in the United States in over 30 years and will reaffirm America's international leadership in nuclear technology and provide a reliable, clean power source for decades to come. DOE hopes the successful completion of this project will mark the beginning of a nuclear renaissance in America.'