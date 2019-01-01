U S Department of Energy : DOE Releases Year in Review

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the Department of Energy released its Year in Review document, highlighting notable 2018 achievements made throughout the DOE enterprise.

In a message to Department staff, Secretary Perry wrote: 'Thanks to remarkable innovation in our National Laboratories and across the enterprise, it was a spectacular year for DOE and its mission,' said Secretary Perry. 'In 2018, America reclaimed the distinction of having the world's two fastest supercomputers, the United States has become the world's leading producer of oil as well as natural gas -- exporting our LNG to 32 countries on five continents -- and we remain a world leader in using energy more cleanly and more efficiently. From fossil fuels to nuclear, wind and solar to hydro and battery storage, our 'all-of-the-above' strategy is advancing our energy security, propelling our prosperity, and strengthening our national security.'

