Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Energy : DOE Releases Year in Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 12:09am CET

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the Department of Energy released its Year in Review document, highlighting notable 2018 achievements made throughout the DOE enterprise.

In a message to Department staff, Secretary Perry wrote: 'Thanks to remarkable innovation in our National Laboratories and across the enterprise, it was a spectacular year for DOE and its mission,' said Secretary Perry. 'In 2018, America reclaimed the distinction of having the world's two fastest supercomputers, the United States has become the world's leading producer of oil as well as natural gas -- exporting our LNG to 32 countries on five continents -- and we remain a world leader in using energy more cleanly and more efficiently. From fossil fuels to nuclear, wind and solar to hydro and battery storage, our 'all-of-the-above' strategy is advancing our energy security, propelling our prosperity, and strengthening our national security.'

CLICK HERE to view the Year in Review.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 23:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29aMEL STRIDE : British productions deserve our support
PU
01:22aChina's Manufacturing Sector Contracts
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aCARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:00aHouse Democrats Lay Out Plan to Reopen Government by Carving Out Wall Fight -- Update
DJ
12:25aAfter damaging Reuters report, J&J doubles down on talc safety message
RE
12:20aCrypticCoin (CRYP) Key Advantages and Ongoing Achievements Further Advance the Cutting-Edge Cryptocurrency and Enhanced Privacy Coin
GL
12:09aU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : DOE Releases Year in Review
PU
12:01aHERTZ GLOBAL TO PAY $16 MILLION FINE TO SETTLE ACCOUNTING CASE : Sec
RE
01/01'Pooey Puitton' purse said to irk Louis Vuitton, prompts lawsuit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Puts Financial Chief on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him--Update
2Activision Blizzard Puts CFO on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him
3RENAULT : RENAULT ZOE: Small chic EV
4CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Robots offer a helping hand in the home
5MEDICAL MARIJUANA : Looks Capitalize on Booming CBD Market in 2019

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.