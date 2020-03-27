U S Department of Energy : Department of Energy Announces Up To $15 Million for Tribes to Deploy Energy Technology

Log in
03/27/2020 | 10:33pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $15 million in new funding to deploy energy technology on tribal lands. This funding through the DOE Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs will support Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Regional Corporations and Village Corporations, Intertribal Organizations, and Tribal Energy Development Organizations. Should tribes so choose to unleash their vast undeveloped energy resources, this funding opportunity announcement (FOA) would help support those communities.

'It is critical that Indian Tribes and Alaska Natives have the ability and tools available to them to harness and utilize the energy resources on their sovereign land,' said U.S. Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. 'This funding will enable tribal communities to maximize deployment of energy technologies, strengthening their infrastructure, resource development, and ultimately their energy security.'

'Indian Country is primed to be a leader in this nation in different aspects of energy development-and with 574 tribes across the country, that's 574 different energy development goals,' said Kevin R. Frost, Director of the Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs. 'Accordingly, this FOA is fuel- and technology-neutral, meaning it allows tribes to use the breadth of energy resources available to them in their pursuit of sovereignty and self-determination.'

The intended results of the 50% cost shared projects selected under this FOA are to stabilize or reduce energy costs and increase energy security and resiliency for Indian Tribes and tribal members.

DOE is soliciting applications to install energy technology on tribal lands. Specifically, the Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs is soliciting applications to:

  • Install energy generating systems and energy efficiency measures for tribal buildings;
  • Deploy community-scale energy generating systems or energy storage on tribal lands;
  • Install integrated energy systems for autonomous operation (independent of the traditional centralized electric power grid) to power a single facility or multiple essential tribal facilities during emergency situations or for tribal community resilience; or
  • Deploy energy infrastructure or integrated energy systems to electrify tribal buildings.

Applications may also be submitted on behalf of an Indian Tribe(s) by an authorized Tribal Organization, provided evidence of that authority is included as part of the application.

See the FOA for all eligibility requirements. Applications are due July 1, 2020.

An informational webinar will be held April 7, 2020, at 3:00 PM Eastern Time, to provide potential applicants with information on the FOA. Register for the webinar.

Please see the Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs website for a map and summaries of the Office's competitively funded projects.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 02:32:06 UTC
