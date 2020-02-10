Log in
U.S. Department of Energy Issues Four LNG Export Approvals

02/10/2020 | 03:43pm EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the issuance of four long-term orders authorizing the export of domestically produced liquefied natural gas (LNG) from four proposed LNG export projects in Texas: Annova LNG, Rio Grande LNG, and Texas LNG, all located in Brownsville, TX; and Corpus Christi LNG's Stage III in Corpus Christi, TX.

'The Trump Administration recognizes the importance and increasing role U.S. natural gas has in the global energy landscape,' said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. 'The export capacity of these four projects alone is enough LNG to supply over half of Europe's LNG import demand. With today's authorizations, we are paving the way for more U.S. natural gas exports to bring energy security and prosperity to our allies around the world.'

'Approval of these four LNG export authorizations in Texas is another step by the Trump Administration to ensure our country's energy and national security,' said Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. 'New LNG authorizations mean new jobs and economic growth in the U.S., as well as the potential for new market opportunities abroad. Ongoing progress to streamline energy infrastructure and project approvals is a hallmark of this Administration.'

Under the orders issued today, the following authorization holders will have the authority to export the volumes of natural gas as LNG in billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) as shown below:

  • Annova LNG Common Infrastructure, LLC (0.99 Bcf/d)
  • Rio Grande LNG, LLC (3.61 Bcf/d)
  • Texas LNG Brownsville, LLC (0.56 Bcf/d)
  • Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III, LLC (1.59 Bcf/d)

The above entities are authorized to export LNG from their respective projects by ocean-going vessel to any country with which the United States does not have a free trade agreement requiring national treatment for trade in natural gas, and with which trade is not prohibited by U.S. law or policy. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorized the siting, construction, and operation of these export projects on November 21, 2019.

The United States is now in its fourth consecutive year as a net exporter of natural gas, and has quickly become one of the top global exporters of LNG. To date, the United States has exported LNG to 37 countries and is on track for its export capacity to nearly double in the next 5 years.

Record levels of natural gas production in the United States continue to enhance global energy security while providing domestic benefits, including infrastructure development and job creation. If built to capacity, the Rio Grande LNG project, including the connected Rio Bravo pipeline, is expected to create over 5,000 jobs during peak construction and represents infrastructure investment in excess of $15 billion. The Corpus Christi expansion is expected to create 2,400 jobs during peak construction, Texas LNG expects to employ 600 construction workers, and Annova LNG expects to employ 1,200 workers during peak construction.

Find the issued orders here.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 20:42:02 UTC
