Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Department of Energy Joins Industry to Collaborate on Transportation Technology Validation and Assessment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:03pm EST

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Hyundai Motor Company announced a collaboration to assess the current status of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies' performance and address the challenges they face. This effort will foster the independent and objective validation of these emerging technologies, including detailed evaluation of the fueling infrastructure.

As part of this partnership, Hyundai will provide five Hyundai NEXO fuel cell vehicles to DOE and support the installation of a SimpleFuel unit, an American-made, small-scale hydrogen fueling system, in the Washington, D.C., area this fall. This partnership will provide DOE managers and the national laboratories with access to data from real-world operation of hydrogen and fuel cell applications and help guide future DOE research and development.

'The Trump Administration is committed to utilizing every source of energy to ensure America's transportation needs and challenges are aptly met and resolved,' said Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. 'To meet this commitment, it is essential that we collaborate with industry. We are pleased to partner with Hyundai to help advance fuel cell and hydrogen technologies and ensure our nation's sustainable transportation future.'

The idea behind the SimpleFuel system came out of DOE's H-Prize H2Refuel competition. This competition encouraged American innovators to develop small-scale hydrogen generation systems to refuel forklifts or vehicles at community centers, businesses, and other locations that don't have hydrogen stations nearby. The H-Prize H2Refuel winner recently exported the American-made hydrogen refueling unit for use with forklifts and other vehicles.

'Hyundai Motor Company is proud to partner with and support the U.S. Department of Energy's Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program as part of our commitment in supporting the transition to clean energy,' said Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Euisun Chung. 'With the potential for application across multiple industries, we firmly believe that hydrogen fuel cells are necessary for a sustainable future. We are delighted that our technologies can help the U.S. Department of Energy as it continues to explore the future potential of hydrogen.'

The five Hyundai NEXO fuel cell cars, which can rely on the SimpleFuel unit for refueling, will join the DOE fleet in Washington, D.C. DOE will provide several of the cars to national laboratories that have refueling capability, as well as other federal government agencies. This will allow the independent validation of data and the development of workforce training programs, and encourage greater collaboration between government, research, and industry.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 23:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pKANTAR : Announce Appointment of Adam Crozier as Chairman.
BU
07:02pUS Has Strongest Government and Industry Protections for Children Online in First-ever Global Child Online Safety Index, According to DQ Institute
BU
07:01pCROWELL & MORING INTERNATIONAL : LLC Expands to Singapore
PR
07:01pREDEFINING MRO OPERATIONS : Collins Aerospace advances Singapore Innovation Hub
PR
07:01pShape Memory Alloy Market 2020-2024 | Growing Application Areas of Shape Memory Alloys to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:01pMILREM ROBOTICS : Introduces Its Mission Proven Unmanned Ground Vehicle at the Singapore Airshow
BU
06:58pSECURITY NATIONAL : Promotes Two Wealth Management Advisors
PU
06:56pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Disclosure of results for the fourth quarter and from January to December of 2019, according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS
PR
06:53pPresident's Budget Shortchanges Farm Programs for the Fourth Year in a Row
PU
06:50pEisai to Present Latest on LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) at the 2020 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DE GREY MINING LIMITED : DE GREY MINING : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi
2WORLD URANIUM INDEX (USD) : Trump budget proposes $150 million for creation of uranium reserve
3PYROLYX AG : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND OPERATING RESULTSPYROLYX AG:
4ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Disclosure of results for the fo..
5METRO AG : METRO : reaches commercial agreement with consortium of SCP Group and x+bricks on the sale of Real

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group