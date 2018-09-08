U S Department of Energy : Samuel W. Bodman, 11th Secretary of Energy, Passes Away

'I am saddened to learn of the passing of former Secretary of Energy Sam Bodman. Sam was a real life success story with an impressive career in the private sector before turning his attention to public service, serving in senior appointments across the government. He led the Department of Energy during the passage of landmark energy legislation that became the foundation for much of America's energy successes. His legacy and impact will continue to be felt, long after the years he served in the Forrestal Building. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.'