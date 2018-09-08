Log in
U S Department of Energy : Samuel W. Bodman, 11th Secretary of Energy, Passes Away

09/08/2018 | 12:46am CEST

'I am saddened to learn of the passing of former Secretary of Energy Sam Bodman. Sam was a real life success story with an impressive career in the private sector before turning his attention to public service, serving in senior appointments across the government. He led the Department of Energy during the passage of landmark energy legislation that became the foundation for much of America's energy successes. His legacy and impact will continue to be felt, long after the years he served in the Forrestal Building. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:46:02 UTC
