U S Department of Energy : Secretary Brouillette Issues Statement On Dakota Access Pipeline

07/06/2020 | 02:59pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette issued the following statement on the Dakota Access Pipeline:

'It is disappointing that, once again, an energy infrastructure project that provides thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic revenue has been shut down by the well-funded environmental lobby, using our Nation's court system to further their agenda. The Dakota Access Pipeline safely provides affordable and reliable American-produced crude oil across the Midwest, and has created approximately 10,000 jobs. In addition, the shutdown will eliminate millions of tax dollars paid by the pipeline each year that go towards schools, hospitals, and other community services in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Illinois.

Our country is blessed with an abundance of natural resources that can contribute enormously to our economy if we build out the appropriate infrastructure, like the Dakota Access Pipeline, while simultaneously protecting our environment and lowering emissions. The environmental lobby continues to litigate their way into controlling and shuttering this economic growth. The Trump Administration will continue fighting for the expansion of American energy infrastructure, well-paying jobs for the American people, and the strengthening of our energy security and reliability.'

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 18:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
