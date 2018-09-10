Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Energy : Secretary Perry Meets with Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 07:42pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry met with the Minister of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, at Department of Energy (DOE) Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

During the meeting, the two energy leaders discussed a wide array of issues, including the potential for U.S.-Saudi civil nuclear engagement and new technologies such as Small Modular Reactors, the state of world oil markets and the status of joint efforts to share technologies to develop clean fossil fuels. Last year, during the Secretary's visit to Riyadh, the ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a framework for mutually beneficial cooperation in the area of clean fossil fuels and carbon management. This MOU outlines an alliance not only in supercritical carbon dioxide, but also in a range of clean fossil fuels and carbon management opportunities to increase energy production in an environmentally responsible way.

Secretary Perry highlighted the strong relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and the Administration's commitment to maintaining that partnership as a key U.S. ally in the Middle East. He also stated the Administration's interest in helping strengthen energy diversity in the region, therefore strengthening energy security and stability.

For more information please contact Shaylyn Hynes at shaylyn.hynes@hq.doe.gov DOE News at doenews@hq.doe.gov.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 23:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/11Asia shares relieved by trade lull, sterling up on Brexit deal hopes
RE
09/11UK boosts funding for low emissions vehicles
RE
09/11SCOTTISH GREEN PARTY : The export of live animals is a cruel & unnecessary by-product of an industry in crisis
PU
09/11GRAVEL RIDGE FARM EGG SHELLS SALMONELLA (HTTPS : //www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2018/s0910-egg-shell-salmonella.html)
PU
09/11U S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : Secretary Perry Meets with Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PU
09/11IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Concludes 2018 Article IV Consultation with the Republic of the Marshall Islands
PU
09/11ABARES AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF AGRICULTURAL AND RES : Winter crop production to fall in 2018-19​
PU
09/11DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND WATER RESOURCES AU : Winter crop production to fall in 2018-19​
PU
09/11China's steel heartland tests mills' mettle with new smog-busting plan
RE
09/11GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION : GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Colquitt County
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
2AMAZON.COM : Snap chief strategy officer leaves in latest executive departure
3CBS CORPORATION : CBS : sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
4Halyard Capital Announces Sale of Jun Group
5OIL INSURANCE LIMITED (OIL) : Upgraded by Standard & Poor's to 'A' from 'A-' on Stronger Financial Risk Pro..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.