U S Department of Energy : Secretary Perry Meets with Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry met with the Minister of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, at Department of Energy (DOE) Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

During the meeting, the two energy leaders discussed a wide array of issues, including the potential for U.S.-Saudi civil nuclear engagement and new technologies such as Small Modular Reactors, the state of world oil markets and the status of joint efforts to share technologies to develop clean fossil fuels. Last year, during the Secretary's visit to Riyadh, the ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a framework for mutually beneficial cooperation in the area of clean fossil fuels and carbon management. This MOU outlines an alliance not only in supercritical carbon dioxide, but also in a range of clean fossil fuels and carbon management opportunities to increase energy production in an environmentally responsible way.

Secretary Perry highlighted the strong relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and the Administration's commitment to maintaining that partnership as a key U.S. ally in the Middle East. He also stated the Administration's interest in helping strengthen energy diversity in the region, therefore strengthening energy security and stability.

For more information please contact Shaylyn Hynes at shaylyn.hynes@hq.doe.gov DOE News at doenews@hq.doe.gov.