News : Economy & Forex

U S Department of Health & Human Services : Readout of Secretary Azar’s Last Day in Brazil and First Day in Argentina for the G20 Health Ministerial Meeting

10/04/2018 | 01:53am CEST

This morning, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar attended a roundtable meeting in São Paulo, Brazil with São Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas and Secretary of Social Assistance and Development for São Paulo Filipe Tomazelli Sabará. They discussed their public-private collaboration with local and U.S.-based businesses to support Venezuelan migrants and integrate qualified workers into the local economy. The city is also working to house Venezuelan migrants and provide Portuguese language instruction to facilitate integration and work placement.

Secretary Azar heard directly from two recent migrants who discussed the situation in Venezuela, leaving their families and traveling to Brazil, and their life in São Paulo including the process to find employment. They also discussed the healthcare of Venezuelan migrants and that due to the collapse of the health system in Venezuela, migrants entering Brazil often lack routine immunizations, in particular against measles, mumps, and rubella. Secretary Azar highlighted U.S. support for proactive responses to the Venezuelan regional migration and public health crisis. He also discussed HHS' workforce priorities and emphasized the importance of partnering with the private sector to support Venezuelan migrants.

After this roundtable, Secretary Azar departed Brazil and traveled to Mar del Plata, Argentina for the G20 Health Ministerial Meeting. Upon arrival in Mar del Plata, Secretary Azar attended a dinner with the other G20 Health Ministers and Heads of Delegation before the conclusion of the day.

At the G20 Health Ministerial meeting, Secretary Azar will advance U.S. health priorities to encourage all G20 nations to work together to increase global health security; to place a strong focus on the stewardship of the use of antibiotics to prevent antimicrobial resistance; to be more aware of and involved in controlling substandard and falsified medicines; and to work with the private sector to strengthen healthcare delivery systems and public health infrastructure.

Additional information regarding the Secretary's meetings and schedule will be forthcoming in news releases and social media posts.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Health & Human Services published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 23:52:03 UTC
