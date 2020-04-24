U S Department of Health & Human Services : What To Do if You Are Sick

When to Seek Medical Attention
If you develop any of these emergency warning signs* for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:
Trouble breathing
Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
New confusion or inability to arouse
Bluish lips or face
*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
U.S. Department of Health & Human Services published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2020 00:07:03 UTC