Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : HUD Announces Agreement Resolving Allegations of Discrimination Involving San Diego Housing Providers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 05:35pm EDT
HUD No. 19-026
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685 		FOR RELEASE
Monday
March 11, 2019

HUD ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT RESOLVING ALLEGATIONS OF DISCRIMINATION INVOLVING SAN DIEGO HOUSING PROVIDERS

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today announced it has entered into a Conciliation/Voluntary Compliance Agreement with a resident and owners of a San Diego apartment complex.

The agreement resolves allegations that Wakeland Atmosphere, L.P., and FPI Management, Inc., the owners and managers of Atmosphere Apartments, refused to grant the resident's request for a designated parking space close to the building. Read the agreement.

The Fair Housing Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act prohibit housing providers from denying or limiting housing to persons with disabilities and from refusing to make reasonable accommodations in policies or practices.

'To a person with mobility limitations, a designated parking space can mean the difference between merely living in a development and truly being able to call a place home,' said Anna María Farías, HUD's Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. 'HUD will continue working to ensure that housing providers meet their obligation to grant the reasonable accommodations persons with disabilities need and are entitled to under the law.'

The case came to HUD's attention when the resident, who uses a wheelchair, filed a complaint alleging that his request for an assigned parking space in the development's garage had been denied. The resident alleged that the owners and manager subsequently allowed him to park in non-assigned accessible spaces in the garage, but denied him the key that is necessary to enter the garage and to use the elevator. As a result, each time the resident wanted to enter the garage, he allegedly had to wait for another resident to open the gate, then follow that person in so he could use the elevator. The housing providers deny that they discriminated against the resident.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the owners and manager will pay the resident $17,000, modify their fair housing policy to include information about reasonable accommodations, comply with the provisions of Section 504 of the 1973 Rehabilitation Act, and attend fair housing training.

Persons who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (voice) or (800) 927-9275 (TTY).

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 21:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : welcomes report from Just Transition Task Force for Canadian Coal Power Workers and Communities
PU
05:35pESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : Klaus Regling at Eurogroup press conference
PU
05:35pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Announces Agreement Resolving Allegations of Discrimination Involving San Diego Housing Providers
PU
05:33pApple says 'it's show time' March 25; TV service announcement expected
RE
05:30pPRESS RELEASE : NAWG Voices Concern About President's 2020 Budget Proposal
PU
05:24pALPHABET'S WAYMO SEEKS OUTSIDE INVESTORS : The Information
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNOTICE &NDASH; EMERGENCY RULE FILED WITH STATE REGISTER : Sweet Potato Yield Adjustments (LAC 7:XV.143)
PU
05:10pToronto Stock Exchange rises 0.69 percent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : After Ethiopia crash horror, some nations ground Boeing 737 MAX 8s
3INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data centre push
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.