U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : HUD Announces Settlement with Florida Property Owners over Safety Concerns

03/29/2019 | 06:42pm EDT
HUD No. 19-038
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685 		FOR RELEASE
Friday
March 29, 2019

HUD ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH FLORIDA PROPERTY OWNERS OVER SAFETY CONCERNS
Recent fire prompts federal investigation into Jacksonville senior development

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today announced a settlement agreement with a group of Jacksonville, Florida property owners and their management company to resolve concerns following a fire at Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments in Jacksonville in 2017 that forced the temporary displacement of more than 200 HUD-assisted elderly residents. Read the Settlement Agreement.

Cambridge Management, Inc., Jacksonville Elderly Tower I Limited Partnership, and Jacksonville Elderly Tower I GP, Inc. agreed to make a $75,000 administrative payment to HUD. In addition to the settlement, the owners also committed to making the multifamily development more accessible for its elderly residents and installing additional fire protection measures.

Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments is located at 3465 Phillips Highway in Jacksonville. On December 18, 2017, a fire broke out at the property and a subsequent investigation noted the building's fire pump and sprinkler system were not functioning. After its investigation, HUD's Office of Inspector General (OIG) referred the case to HUD's Office of Program Enforcement, which facilitated the agreement announced today.

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 22:41:13 UTC
