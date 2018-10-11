U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : HUD Approves Agreement Between Tenant and California Landlord Settling Claims of Disability Discrimination

HUD No. 18-117

HUD Public Affairs

(202) 708-0685 FOR RELEASE

Thursday

October 11, 2018

HUD APPROVES AGREEMENT BETWEEN TENANT AND CALIFORNIA LANDLORD SETTLING CLAIMS OF DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today announced an agreement between a woman with a disability and housing providers in Los Angeles, CA. The agreement resolves claims that owner, 4147 McClung Drive, LLC, Keeton Property Management, LLC, and the manager of one of its properties threatened the woman with eviction because she had an emotional support animal. Read the agreement.

The Fair Housing Act requires housing providers to make reasonable accommodations in their rules, policies, practices, and services when needed to provide persons with disabilities an equal opportunity to use or enjoy a dwelling. This includes waiving 'no-pets' policies for persons with disabilities.

'Emotional support animals are essential to the ability of individuals with disabilities to function on a daily basis. They are not pets,' said Anna María Farías, HUD's Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. 'This agreement highlights the importance of housing providers granting the reasonable accommodations they are required to provide under the law.'

The case came to HUD's attention when the woman filed a complaint alleging the property manager told her that she could not keep her dog and threatened to evict her, even though she had provided medical documentation attesting to her need for the support animal. The complaint further alleged that after receiving an eviction notice, she moved out of her home. The housing providers deny that they discriminated against the woman.

Under the terms of the agreement, the owners will pay the tenant $8,500 and provide fair housing training to its management and leasing staff.

April 2018 marked the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. In commemoration, HUD, local communities, housing advocates, and fair housing organizations across the country have coordinated a variety of activities to enhance awareness of fair housing rights, highlight HUD's fair housing enforcement efforts, and end housing discrimination in the nation. For a list of planned activities, log onto www.hud.gov/fairhousingis50.

Persons who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (voice) or (800) 927-9275 (TTY).