U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : HUD Awards Record $319 Million to Protect Families from Lead and Other Home Health Hazards

09/30/2019 | 03:13pm EDT
HUD No. 19-145
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685 		FOR RELEASE
Monday
September 30, 2019

HUD AWARDS RECORD $319 MILLION TO PROTECT FAMILIES FROM LEAD AND OTHER HOME HEALTH HAZARDS
Grants to state, local and tribal governments to make low-income housing safer and healthier

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded more than $314 million to 77 state and local government agencies, a record investment to protect children and families from lead-based paint and home health hazards. In addition, HUD is awarding more than $5 million to identify and address home health and safety hazards in six tribal communities.

These grants are provided through HUD's Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program and Healthy Homes Production Grant Program for Tribal Housing to identify and clean up dangerous lead in low-income housing. Many of the grantees announced today will work to clean up lead hazards in Opportunity Zones.

'We are committed to improving the lives of all families, especially children, by creating safer and healthier homes,' said Secretary Ben Carson. 'One of HUD's priorities is protecting families from lead-based paint and other health hazards. These grants will help states, tribes, and local communities do precisely that.'

The Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program grants include $30 million in HUD's Healthy Homes Supplemental funding to help communities address housing-related health and safety hazards, in addition to lead-based paint hazards. Seven local communities were awarded grants to help their 'High Impact Neighborhood' where they will conduct lead hazard control and healthy homes work intensively in a targeted neighborhood impacted by poor housing conditions. HUD's new tribal grants fill critical needs in communities where limited resources exist to address substandard housing that threatens the health of the most vulnerable tribal residents.

Combined, these investments will protect families and children by targeting health hazards in more than 14,700 low-income homes with significant lead and health hazards for which other resources are not available to address these needs.

'HUD understands the close connection between health and housing,' said Matthew Ammon, Director of HUD's Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. 'This year, HUD is awarding a record number of awards to jurisdictions to directly support their efforts to identify and clean up housing-based health hazards like lead and mold.'

HUD's Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes promotes local efforts to eliminate dangerous lead paint and other housing-related health hazards from lower income homes; stimulates private sector investment in lead hazard control; supports cutting-edge research on methods for assessing and controlling housing-related health and safety hazards; and educates the public about the dangers of hazards in the home. Read a complete project-by-project summary of the programs awarded grants today.

Lead Hazard Reduction in Opportunity Zones

Created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones aim to stimulate long-term investments in low-income communities by offering significant capital gains tax relief to those who invest in these distressed areas. This initiative is anticipated to spur $100 billion in private capital investment in Opportunity Zones. Incentivizing investment in low-income communities fosters economic revitalization, job creation, and promotes sustainable economic growth across the nation, especially in communities HUD serves. Applicants seeking funding under HUD's Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction and Healthy Homes Production Grant Program for Tribal Housing receive bonus points to further drive public investment to these areas (see grantee chart below).

The following is a state-by-state breakdown of the funding announced today:

Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program

State

Grantee

Lead Hazard Control

Healthy Homes

Total Amount

Alabama City of Tuscaloosa +

$2,999,871

$2,999,871

Arizona City of Tucson +

$3,553,630

$400,000

$3,953,630

Maricopa County

$1,482,710

$300,000

$1,782,710

California County of Fresno

$3,000,000

$3,000,000

City of Pomona

$4,000,000

$600,000

$4,600,000

County of Alameda

$3,000,000

$600,000

$3,600,000

City of Los Angeles

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

Connecticut City of New Haven

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

City of Norwich

$2,655,058

$300,000

$2,955,058

District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment +

$2,994,371

$600,000

$3,594,371

Delaware New Castle County +

$3,000,000

$300,000

$3,300,000

Florida City of Hialeah

$3,000,000

$300,000

$3,300,000

Georgia State of Georgia

$3,000,000

$300,000

$3,300,000

Iowa East Central Intergovernmental Association

$2,999,996

$300,000

$3,299,996

County of Cerro Gordo

$2,570,476

$405,485

$2,975,961

Illinois County of Peoria +

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

County of McHenry

$2,046,919

$201,050

$2,247,969

Winnebago County +

$3,169,301

$242,538

$3,411,839

Louisiana Jefferson Parrish

$3,000,000

$300,000

$3,300,000

State of Louisiana

$3,000,000

$300,000

$3,300,000

Massachusetts City of Lynn*

$8,704,184

$600,000

$9,304,184

City of Worcester

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

City of Boston

$3,922,674

$420,000

$4,342,674

City of Quincy

$300,000

$300,000

Maryland Baltimore City*

$9,100,000

$600,000

$9,700,000

Maine City of Lewiston

$4,606,649

$600,000

$5,206,649

City of Biddeford

$2,948,144

$298,600

$3,246,744

Maine State Housing Authority +

$3,218,377

$600,000

$3,818,377

City of Portland (ME)

$2,038,041

$503,655

$2,541,696

Michigan City of Grand Rapids +

$3,771,077

$460,600

$4,231,677

City of Detroit*+

$9,100,000

$600,000

$9,700,000

City of Warren

$1,000,000

$300,000

$1,300,000

Minnesota Hennepin County +

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

State of Minnesota

$3,000,000

$300,000

$3,300,000

Mississippi City of Jackson

$1,650,000

$150,000

$1,800,000

North Carolina City of Charlotte

$3,039,624

$595,598

$3,635,222

City of Wilmington (NC) +

$1,500,000

$300,000

$1,800,000

New Jersey City of East Orange +

$3,000,000

$300,000

$3,300,000

County of Bergen

$3,000,000

$300,000

$3,300,000

Township of Irvington +

$3,000,000

$300,000

$3,300,000

City of Newark (NJ)

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

New York City of Elmira +

$1,013,388

$280,000

$1,293,388

Onondaga County

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

City of Rochester

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

Erie County (NY)

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

Genesee County

$1,000,000

$300,000

$1,300,000

County of Niagara

$2,500,000

$250,000

$2,750,000

Ohio City of Cleveland*+

$9,100,000

$600,000

$9,700,000

City of Columbus

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

Mahoning County

$4,000,000

$600,000

$4,600,000

County of Erie (OH)

$3,478,430

$350,000

$3,828,430

Cuyahoga County +

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

City of Canton

$3,000,000

$300,000

$3,300,000

City of Akron +

$4,000,000

$600,000

$4,600,000

Summit County +

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

City of Lima

$2,000,000

$2,000,000

Oklahoma County of Tulsa

$1,226,891

$1,226,891

City of Oklahoma City

$2,000,000

$2,000,000

Pennsylvania County of Montgomery +

$1,500,000

$300,000

$1,800,000

County of Delaware

$1,000,000

$1,000,000

State of Pennsylvania

$2,500,000

$400,000

$2,900,000

City of Harrisburg +

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

County of Bucks +

$1,563,106

$1,563,106

City of Lancaster*+

$9,100,000

$600,000

$9,700,000

Rhode Island City of Woonsocket +

$4,000,000

$4,000,000

Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation*

$7,841,160

$599,800

$8,440,960

South Carolina City of Spartanburg

$1,000,000

$299,964

$1,299,964

Tennessee City of Memphis +

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

Texas City of San Antonio +

$4,000,000

$600,000

$4,600,000

Montgomery County (TX)

$1,000,000

$1,000,000

City of Houston*+

$9,100,000

$600,000

$9,700,000

City of Waco +

$2,000,000

$300,000

$2,300,000

Utah Salt Lake County +

$4,525,207

$600,000

$5,125,207

Virginia Commonwealth of Virginia

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

Chesterfield County +

$1,355,285

$225,000

$1,580,285

Vermont Vermont Housing and Conservation Board

$4,000,000

$4,000,000

Wisconsin City of Milwaukee

$5,000,000

$600,000

$5,600,000

TOTAL

$283,874,569

$30,382,290

$314,256,859

Healthy Homes Production Grant Program for Tribal Housing

State

Tribal Grantee

Total Amount

Alaska Kenaitze Salamat of Tribal Designated Housing

$913,086

Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority +

$1,000,000

Native Village of Buckland

$625,000

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

$999,827

New York Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

$1,000,000

South Dakota Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate +

$545,710

TOTAL

$5,083,623

* These communities have been awarded grants as High Impact Neighborhoods.

+ Located in an Opportunity Zone

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:12:03 UTC
