U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : HUD Awards Record $319 Million to Protect Families from Lead and Other Home Health Hazards
09/30/2019 | 03:13pm EDT
HUD No. 19-145
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685
FOR RELEASE
Monday
September 30, 2019
HUD AWARDS RECORD $319 MILLION TO PROTECT FAMILIES FROM LEAD AND OTHER HOME HEALTH HAZARDS
Grants to state, local and tribal governments to make low-income housing safer and healthier
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded more than $314 million to 77 state and local government agencies, a record investment to protect children and families from lead-based paint and home health hazards. In addition, HUD is awarding more than $5 million to identify and address home health and safety hazards in six tribal communities.
These grants are provided through HUD's Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program and Healthy Homes Production Grant Program for Tribal Housing to identify and clean up dangerous lead in low-income housing. Many of the grantees announced today will work to clean up lead hazards in Opportunity Zones.
'We are committed to improving the lives of all families, especially children, by creating safer and healthier homes,' said Secretary Ben Carson. 'One of HUD's priorities is protecting families from lead-based paint and other health hazards. These grants will help states, tribes, and local communities do precisely that.'
The Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program grants include $30 million in HUD's Healthy Homes Supplemental funding to help communities address housing-related health and safety hazards, in addition to lead-based paint hazards. Seven local communities were awarded grants to help their 'High Impact Neighborhood' where they will conduct lead hazard control and healthy homes work intensively in a targeted neighborhood impacted by poor housing conditions. HUD's new tribal grants fill critical needs in communities where limited resources exist to address substandard housing that threatens the health of the most vulnerable tribal residents.
Combined, these investments will protect families and children by targeting health hazards in more than 14,700 low-income homes with significant lead and health hazards for which other resources are not available to address these needs.
'HUD understands the close connection between health and housing,' said Matthew Ammon, Director of HUD's Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. 'This year, HUD is awarding a record number of awards to jurisdictions to directly support their efforts to identify and clean up housing-based health hazards like lead and mold.'
HUD's Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes promotes local efforts to eliminate dangerous lead paint and other housing-related health hazards from lower income homes; stimulates private sector investment in lead hazard control; supports cutting-edge research on methods for assessing and controlling housing-related health and safety hazards; and educates the public about the dangers of hazards in the home. Read a complete project-by-project summary of the programs awarded grants today.
Lead Hazard Reduction in Opportunity Zones
Created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones aim to stimulate long-term investments in low-income communities by offering significant capital gains tax relief to those who invest in these distressed areas. This initiative is anticipated to spur $100 billion in private capital investment in Opportunity Zones. Incentivizing investment in low-income communities fosters economic revitalization, job creation, and promotes sustainable economic growth across the nation, especially in communities HUD serves. Applicants seeking funding under HUD's Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction and Healthy Homes Production Grant Program for Tribal Housing receive bonus points to further drive public investment to these areas (see grantee chart below).
The following is a state-by-state breakdown of the funding announced today:
Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program
State
Grantee
Lead Hazard Control
Healthy Homes
Total Amount
Alabama
City of Tuscaloosa +
$2,999,871
$2,999,871
Arizona
City of Tucson +
$3,553,630
$400,000
$3,953,630
Maricopa County
$1,482,710
$300,000
$1,782,710
California
County of Fresno
$3,000,000
$3,000,000
City of Pomona
$4,000,000
$600,000
$4,600,000
County of Alameda
$3,000,000
$600,000
$3,600,000
City of Los Angeles
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
Connecticut
City of New Haven
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
City of Norwich
$2,655,058
$300,000
$2,955,058
District of Columbia
Department of Energy and Environment +
$2,994,371
$600,000
$3,594,371
Delaware
New Castle County +
$3,000,000
$300,000
$3,300,000
Florida
City of Hialeah
$3,000,000
$300,000
$3,300,000
Georgia
State of Georgia
$3,000,000
$300,000
$3,300,000
Iowa
East Central Intergovernmental Association
$2,999,996
$300,000
$3,299,996
County of Cerro Gordo
$2,570,476
$405,485
$2,975,961
Illinois
County of Peoria +
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
County of McHenry
$2,046,919
$201,050
$2,247,969
Winnebago County +
$3,169,301
$242,538
$3,411,839
Louisiana
Jefferson Parrish
$3,000,000
$300,000
$3,300,000
State of Louisiana
$3,000,000
$300,000
$3,300,000
Massachusetts
City of Lynn*
$8,704,184
$600,000
$9,304,184
City of Worcester
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
City of Boston
$3,922,674
$420,000
$4,342,674
City of Quincy
$300,000
$300,000
Maryland
Baltimore City*
$9,100,000
$600,000
$9,700,000
Maine
City of Lewiston
$4,606,649
$600,000
$5,206,649
City of Biddeford
$2,948,144
$298,600
$3,246,744
Maine State Housing Authority +
$3,218,377
$600,000
$3,818,377
City of Portland (ME)
$2,038,041
$503,655
$2,541,696
Michigan
City of Grand Rapids +
$3,771,077
$460,600
$4,231,677
City of Detroit*+
$9,100,000
$600,000
$9,700,000
City of Warren
$1,000,000
$300,000
$1,300,000
Minnesota
Hennepin County +
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
State of Minnesota
$3,000,000
$300,000
$3,300,000
Mississippi
City of Jackson
$1,650,000
$150,000
$1,800,000
North Carolina
City of Charlotte
$3,039,624
$595,598
$3,635,222
City of Wilmington (NC) +
$1,500,000
$300,000
$1,800,000
New Jersey
City of East Orange +
$3,000,000
$300,000
$3,300,000
County of Bergen
$3,000,000
$300,000
$3,300,000
Township of Irvington +
$3,000,000
$300,000
$3,300,000
City of Newark (NJ)
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
New York
City of Elmira +
$1,013,388
$280,000
$1,293,388
Onondaga County
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
City of Rochester
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
Erie County (NY)
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
Genesee County
$1,000,000
$300,000
$1,300,000
County of Niagara
$2,500,000
$250,000
$2,750,000
Ohio
City of Cleveland*+
$9,100,000
$600,000
$9,700,000
City of Columbus
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
Mahoning County
$4,000,000
$600,000
$4,600,000
County of Erie (OH)
$3,478,430
$350,000
$3,828,430
Cuyahoga County +
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
City of Canton
$3,000,000
$300,000
$3,300,000
City of Akron +
$4,000,000
$600,000
$4,600,000
Summit County +
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
City of Lima
$2,000,000
$2,000,000
Oklahoma
County of Tulsa
$1,226,891
$1,226,891
City of Oklahoma City
$2,000,000
$2,000,000
Pennsylvania
County of Montgomery +
$1,500,000
$300,000
$1,800,000
County of Delaware
$1,000,000
$1,000,000
State of Pennsylvania
$2,500,000
$400,000
$2,900,000
City of Harrisburg +
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
County of Bucks +
$1,563,106
$1,563,106
City of Lancaster*+
$9,100,000
$600,000
$9,700,000
Rhode Island
City of Woonsocket +
$4,000,000
$4,000,000
Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation*
$7,841,160
$599,800
$8,440,960
South Carolina
City of Spartanburg
$1,000,000
$299,964
$1,299,964
Tennessee
City of Memphis +
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
Texas
City of San Antonio +
$4,000,000
$600,000
$4,600,000
Montgomery County (TX)
$1,000,000
$1,000,000
City of Houston*+
$9,100,000
$600,000
$9,700,000
City of Waco +
$2,000,000
$300,000
$2,300,000
Utah
Salt Lake County +
$4,525,207
$600,000
$5,125,207
Virginia
Commonwealth of Virginia
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
Chesterfield County +
$1,355,285
$225,000
$1,580,285
Vermont
Vermont Housing and Conservation Board
$4,000,000
$4,000,000
Wisconsin
City of Milwaukee
$5,000,000
$600,000
$5,600,000
TOTAL
$283,874,569
$30,382,290
$314,256,859
Healthy Homes Production Grant Program for Tribal Housing
State
Tribal Grantee
Total Amount
Alaska
Kenaitze Salamat of Tribal Designated Housing
$913,086
Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority +
$1,000,000
Native Village of Buckland
$625,000
Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
$999,827
New York
Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
$1,000,000
South Dakota
Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate +
$545,710
TOTAL
$5,083,623
* These communities have been awarded grants as High Impact Neighborhoods.
+ Located in an Opportunity Zone
