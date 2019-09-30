U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : HUD Awards Record $319 Million to Protect Families from Lead and Other Home Health Hazards

HUD No. 19-145

Monday

September 30, 2019

HUD AWARDS RECORD $319 MILLION TO PROTECT FAMILIES FROM LEAD AND OTHER HOME HEALTH HAZARDS

Grants to state, local and tribal governments to make low-income housing safer and healthier

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded more than $314 million to 77 state and local government agencies, a record investment to protect children and families from lead-based paint and home health hazards. In addition, HUD is awarding more than $5 million to identify and address home health and safety hazards in six tribal communities.

These grants are provided through HUD's Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program and Healthy Homes Production Grant Program for Tribal Housing to identify and clean up dangerous lead in low-income housing. Many of the grantees announced today will work to clean up lead hazards in Opportunity Zones.

'We are committed to improving the lives of all families, especially children, by creating safer and healthier homes,' said Secretary Ben Carson. 'One of HUD's priorities is protecting families from lead-based paint and other health hazards. These grants will help states, tribes, and local communities do precisely that.'

The Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program grants include $30 million in HUD's Healthy Homes Supplemental funding to help communities address housing-related health and safety hazards, in addition to lead-based paint hazards. Seven local communities were awarded grants to help their 'High Impact Neighborhood' where they will conduct lead hazard control and healthy homes work intensively in a targeted neighborhood impacted by poor housing conditions. HUD's new tribal grants fill critical needs in communities where limited resources exist to address substandard housing that threatens the health of the most vulnerable tribal residents.

Combined, these investments will protect families and children by targeting health hazards in more than 14,700 low-income homes with significant lead and health hazards for which other resources are not available to address these needs.

'HUD understands the close connection between health and housing,' said Matthew Ammon, Director of HUD's Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. 'This year, HUD is awarding a record number of awards to jurisdictions to directly support their efforts to identify and clean up housing-based health hazards like lead and mold.'

HUD's Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes promotes local efforts to eliminate dangerous lead paint and other housing-related health hazards from lower income homes; stimulates private sector investment in lead hazard control; supports cutting-edge research on methods for assessing and controlling housing-related health and safety hazards; and educates the public about the dangers of hazards in the home. Read a complete project-by-project summary of the programs awarded grants today.

Lead Hazard Reduction in Opportunity Zones

Created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones aim to stimulate long-term investments in low-income communities by offering significant capital gains tax relief to those who invest in these distressed areas. This initiative is anticipated to spur $100 billion in private capital investment in Opportunity Zones. Incentivizing investment in low-income communities fosters economic revitalization, job creation, and promotes sustainable economic growth across the nation, especially in communities HUD serves. Applicants seeking funding under HUD's Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction and Healthy Homes Production Grant Program for Tribal Housing receive bonus points to further drive public investment to these areas (see grantee chart below).

The following is a state-by-state breakdown of the funding announced today:

Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program

State Grantee Lead Hazard Control Healthy Homes Total Amount Alabama City of Tuscaloosa + $2,999,871 $2,999,871 Arizona City of Tucson + $3,553,630 $400,000 $3,953,630 Maricopa County $1,482,710 $300,000 $1,782,710 California County of Fresno $3,000,000 $3,000,000 City of Pomona $4,000,000 $600,000 $4,600,000 County of Alameda $3,000,000 $600,000 $3,600,000 City of Los Angeles $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 Connecticut City of New Haven $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 City of Norwich $2,655,058 $300,000 $2,955,058 District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment + $2,994,371 $600,000 $3,594,371 Delaware New Castle County + $3,000,000 $300,000 $3,300,000 Florida City of Hialeah $3,000,000 $300,000 $3,300,000 Georgia State of Georgia $3,000,000 $300,000 $3,300,000 Iowa East Central Intergovernmental Association $2,999,996 $300,000 $3,299,996 County of Cerro Gordo $2,570,476 $405,485 $2,975,961 Illinois County of Peoria + $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 County of McHenry $2,046,919 $201,050 $2,247,969 Winnebago County + $3,169,301 $242,538 $3,411,839 Louisiana Jefferson Parrish $3,000,000 $300,000 $3,300,000 State of Louisiana $3,000,000 $300,000 $3,300,000 Massachusetts City of Lynn* $8,704,184 $600,000 $9,304,184 City of Worcester $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 City of Boston $3,922,674 $420,000 $4,342,674 City of Quincy $300,000 $300,000 Maryland Baltimore City* $9,100,000 $600,000 $9,700,000 Maine City of Lewiston $4,606,649 $600,000 $5,206,649 City of Biddeford $2,948,144 $298,600 $3,246,744 Maine State Housing Authority + $3,218,377 $600,000 $3,818,377 City of Portland (ME) $2,038,041 $503,655 $2,541,696 Michigan City of Grand Rapids + $3,771,077 $460,600 $4,231,677 City of Detroit*+ $9,100,000 $600,000 $9,700,000 City of Warren $1,000,000 $300,000 $1,300,000 Minnesota Hennepin County + $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 State of Minnesota $3,000,000 $300,000 $3,300,000 Mississippi City of Jackson $1,650,000 $150,000 $1,800,000 North Carolina City of Charlotte $3,039,624 $595,598 $3,635,222 City of Wilmington (NC) + $1,500,000 $300,000 $1,800,000 New Jersey City of East Orange + $3,000,000 $300,000 $3,300,000 County of Bergen $3,000,000 $300,000 $3,300,000 Township of Irvington + $3,000,000 $300,000 $3,300,000 City of Newark (NJ) $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 New York City of Elmira + $1,013,388 $280,000 $1,293,388 Onondaga County $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 City of Rochester $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 Erie County (NY) $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 Genesee County $1,000,000 $300,000 $1,300,000 County of Niagara $2,500,000 $250,000 $2,750,000 Ohio City of Cleveland*+ $9,100,000 $600,000 $9,700,000 City of Columbus $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 Mahoning County $4,000,000 $600,000 $4,600,000 County of Erie (OH) $3,478,430 $350,000 $3,828,430 Cuyahoga County + $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 City of Canton $3,000,000 $300,000 $3,300,000 City of Akron + $4,000,000 $600,000 $4,600,000 Summit County + $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 City of Lima $2,000,000 $2,000,000 Oklahoma County of Tulsa $1,226,891 $1,226,891 City of Oklahoma City $2,000,000 $2,000,000 Pennsylvania County of Montgomery + $1,500,000 $300,000 $1,800,000 County of Delaware $1,000,000 $1,000,000 State of Pennsylvania $2,500,000 $400,000 $2,900,000 City of Harrisburg + $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 County of Bucks + $1,563,106 $1,563,106 City of Lancaster*+ $9,100,000 $600,000 $9,700,000 Rhode Island City of Woonsocket + $4,000,000 $4,000,000 Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation* $7,841,160 $599,800 $8,440,960 South Carolina City of Spartanburg $1,000,000 $299,964 $1,299,964 Tennessee City of Memphis + $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 Texas City of San Antonio + $4,000,000 $600,000 $4,600,000 Montgomery County (TX) $1,000,000 $1,000,000 City of Houston*+ $9,100,000 $600,000 $9,700,000 City of Waco + $2,000,000 $300,000 $2,300,000 Utah Salt Lake County + $4,525,207 $600,000 $5,125,207 Virginia Commonwealth of Virginia $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 Chesterfield County + $1,355,285 $225,000 $1,580,285 Vermont Vermont Housing and Conservation Board $4,000,000 $4,000,000 Wisconsin City of Milwaukee $5,000,000 $600,000 $5,600,000 TOTAL $283,874,569 $30,382,290 $314,256,859

Healthy Homes Production Grant Program for Tribal Housing

State Tribal Grantee Total Amount Alaska Kenaitze Salamat of Tribal Designated Housing $913,086 Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority + $1,000,000 Native Village of Buckland $625,000 Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium $999,827 New York Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe $1,000,000 South Dakota Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate + $545,710 TOTAL $5,083,623

* These communities have been awarded grants as High Impact Neighborhoods.

+ Located in an Opportunity Zone