U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : HUD Offers $150 Million to Provide Affordable Housing to People with Disabilities

07/02/2019 | 11:28am EDT
HUD No. 19-098
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685 		FOR RELEASE
Tuesday
July 2, 2019

HUD OFFERS $150 MILLION TO PROVIDE AFFORDABLE HOUSING TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
Funding expected to help approximately 18,000 non-elderly persons with disabilities

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is offering $150 million in grants to provide affordable housing to approximately 18,000 non-elderly persons living with disabilities. Read HUD's funding notice.

HUD's Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program provides funding to public housing agencies to assist non-elderly persons with disabilities. Agencies are encouraged to partner with health and human service organizations to provide participants with supportive services.

'Making sure people with disabilities have a decent, safe, and affordable place to call home is essential,' said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. 'This funding will help our local partners ensure residents with disabilities have the opportunity to fully enjoy their home while living independently.'

Targeting housing resources to assist eligible persons with disabilities and their families who are currently experiencing homelessness, have previously experienced homelessness, or at-risk of experiencing homelessness supports the goals of Home Together: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness.

HUD anticipates awarding 300 grants ranging from $20,000 up to $3 million to eligible public housing agencies. Applications are due on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 15:27:08 UTC
