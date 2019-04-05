Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : HUD Reaches Agreement with California Housing Providers Settling Claims of Housing Discrimination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 02:58pm EDT
HUD No. 19-044
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685 		FOR RELEASE
Friday
April 5, 2019

HUD REACHES AGREEMENT WITH CALIFORNIA HOUSING PROVIDERS SETTLING CLAIMS OF HOUSING DISCRIMINATION

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced today that it has approved a Conciliation/Voluntary Compliance Agreement between the owners of a Sunnyvale, California, apartment complex and a single mother of two who is a domestic violence survivor.

The agreement settles claims alleging that Essex Property Trust, Inc., and Essex Portfolio, L.P., discriminated against the woman based on her sex when they refused to remove her then-husband from her lease after she obtained a restraining order against him. Read the agreement.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits housing discrimination based on sex.

'Survivors of abuse shouldn't be victimized by having their housing rights violated,' said Anna María Farías HUD's Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. 'HUD is committed to ensuring that housing providers are aware of their responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act and that they take steps to comply with those obligations.'

The case came to HUD's attention when a single mother filed a complaint alleging that the manager of her apartment building discriminated against her because of her sex when she refused to remove the woman's then-husband from the lease and change her locks, even after she had obtained a restraining order against him.

The woman alleged that the property manager ultimately agreed to change the locks but told the woman that her then-husband could still have a copy of the new key upon request. The woman alleged that she moved out of her apartment due to concern for her safety. The owners deny that they discriminated against the woman but agreed to resolve the complaint.

Under the terms of the agreement, Essex Property Trust, Inc., will pay the woman $20,000. In addition, Essex Property Trust and Essex Portfolio will implement a domestic violence policy at its more than 240 residential properties that addresses the safety and housing needs of tenants who experience domestic violence, and distribute the policy to its employees and agents. The agreement also requires that the owners' regional manager and on-site property manager participate in fair housing training.

Persons who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (voice) or (800) 927-9275 (TTY).

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 18:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pOil prices rise 1.5 percent as strong U.S. economic data eases demand concerns
RE
03:33pOil prices rise 1.5 percent as strong U.S. economic data eases demand concerns
RE
03:33pBereaved families blame Boeing after Ethiopia crash report
RE
03:25pWall Street rises as jobs data allay economic concerns
RE
03:18pCLECAT COMITÉ DE LIAISON EUROPÉEN : Response to the EP Vote on the Mobility Package I
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pConsumer Credit Rises $15.19 Billion In February
DJ
03:13pOHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : 04-05-2019 - Stark County Advisories
PU
03:09pCanadian dollar hits one-week low as jobs fall backs more dovish BoC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : ECB will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds for merger - source
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About