Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : HUD and John Marshall Law School Team up to Launch National Fair Housing Training Academy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 11:18am EDT
HUD No. 19-104
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685 		FOR RELEASE
Thursday
July 11, 2019

HUD AND JOHN MARSHALL LAW SCHOOL TEAM UP TO LAUNCH NATIONAL FAIR HOUSING TRAINING ACADEMY
Partnership to cultivate next generation of civil rights professional

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced today that it is partnering with the John Marshall Law School in Chicago and Cloudburst Consulting Group, Inc., to develop the National Fair Housing Training Academy (NFHTA). The Academy will prepare fair housing advocates, lawyers, investigators, and other stakeholders on effective strategies and techniques for addressing discriminatory housing policies and practices throughout the nation.

The Academy will also play a central role in providing information and instruction that will advance the letter and spirit of the Fair Housing Act. Through this partnership, John Marshall Law School will receive $1.5 million over the next two years under HUD's Community Compass Technical Assistance and Capacity Building grant program. John Marshall Law School will provide training related to civil rights history, current trends in housing discrimination, and investigating housing discrimination complaints. John Marshall is a preeminent legal institution well known for its focus on fair housing law, investigative techniques, and adult learning theory.

'HUD is taking this important step to ensure that current and future generations of young people have the tools they need to combat housing discrimination,' said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. 'Today, we reaffirm our commitment to creating equal housing opportunities for every American. This commitment is just as strong today as it was in 1968 when the Fair Housing Act became the law of the land.'

Based in Landover, Maryland, Cloudburst Consulting Group, Inc., partners with governmental agencies to promote social, economic, and environmental resilience, will receive nearly $1.5 million over the next two years to assist HUD in revolutionizing the way the Academy offers fair housing training throughout the nation, including launching an online platform to deliver trainings more effectively while resulting in significant cost savings to taxpayers.

In addition to providing training, the Academy will also serve as a think tank and conduit through which current and future generations of civil rights professionals share and explore best practices and develop ways to raise industry standards. This includes creating a consistently evolving clearinghouse of fair housing education and outreach materials.

'The Academy will offer greater flexibility in how we prepare fair housing professionals to take on today's fair housing challenges and represents an important step in training our fair housing partners around the country,' said Anna María Farías, HUD's Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. 'The teaching approaches and cutting-edge instruction will be the beginning of a process that enhances our ability to fight discrimination and ensures that fair housing remains a central tenet of the American way of life.'

Persons who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (voice) or (800) 927-9275 (TTY).

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 15:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:57aOil steadies on dim OPEC demand forecast after early jump on Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
11:55aOil steadies on dim OPEC demand forecast after early jump on Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
11:53aOil steadies on dim OPEC demand forecast after early jump on Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
11:52aFacebook's Libra must be 'rock solid' before launch warns BoE's Carney
RE
11:48aSouth African Airways chairman has resigned - minister
RE
11:47aNPA NATIONAL PETROLEUM AUTHORITY : Reveals Petroleum Downstream Witnessed 15% Growth In 2018
PU
11:47aGlobal stocks rise on firm rate-cut expectations though trade worries loom
RE
11:46aStocks rise on firm rate-cut expectations though trade worries loom
RE
11:37aChina says U.S. trade row can be resolved through mutual respect
RE
11:37aRisks aside, Trump's team sees China trade stance as strength in 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
2JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
3OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
4Oil steadies on dim OPEC demand forecast after early jump on Gulf of Mexico storm
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About