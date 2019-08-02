Log in
U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : HUD to Release Mitigation Funds in Two Tranches

08/02/2019 | 01:25pm EDT
HUD No. 19-117
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685 		FOR RELEASE
Friday
August 2, 2019

HUD TO RELEASE MITIGATION FUNDS IN TWO TRANCHES

WASHINGTON - U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today announced that a Federal Register notice will soon be published releases disaster mitigation funds in two tranches to areas impacted by recent storms. One tranche will include funds for Texas, Louisiana, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, California, Missouri, and Georgia; and the second tranche will include funds for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Once the Federal Register Notice is published, the jurisdictions in the first tranche can start designing their plans for how they will use their mitigation funds.

'Recovery efforts in jurisdictions prepared to do their part should not be held back due to alleged corruption, fiscal irregularities and financial mismanagement occurring in Puerto Rico and capacity issues in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is why HUD will award disaster mitigation funds in two separate tranches,' said Secretary Carson. 'Untangling these funds from each other will help recovery and planning move forward in communities capable of properly and prudently disbursing funds, all the while protecting taxpayers who are footing the bill.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 17:24:52 UTC
