Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : Senate Confirms Hunter Kurtz to Lead HUD's Office of Public and Indian Housing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 07:54pm EDT
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685 		FOR RELEASE
Thursday
June 20, 2019

SENATE CONFIRMS HUNTER KURTZ TO LEAD HUD'S OFFICE OF PUBLIC AND INDIAN HOUSING
Former Deputy Director of Detroit's Housing Department to lead federal office

WASHINGTON - Today, the United States Senate confirmed Hunter Kurtz, President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as Assistant Secretary of Public and Indian Housing at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

HUD Secretary Ben Carson welcomed the Senate's action saying, 'Hunter brings a great deal of experience and expertise to his work at HUD. He is passionate about alleviating poverty in this country, and I know HUD's Office of Public and Indian Housing, and the people we serve will benefit from his leadership.

'Public and Indian Housing oversees more than 3,000 public housing authorities across the country to ensure that our residents are living in safe, sanitary, and decent housing,' said Mr. Kurtz. 'This is truly an incredible job and I am honored to be in a position to help house millions of families each and every day.'

With more than a decade of federal service, Mr. Kurtz most recently served as the Principal Deputy Secretary for Public and Indian Housing. He also he served in the White House as the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Council of Economic Advisers.

In addition to his federal service, Hunter also served as the Deputy Director of Detroit's Department of Housing and Revitalization. In that role, he managed the day to day operations of the department, implemented programs that helped homeowners, and oversaw reform of the department's contract and procurement processes.

A Pennsylvania native, Mr. Kurtz currently resides in Michigan. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College and a Professional Certification in Housing Development and Finance.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 23:53:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09pAsian stocks fail to catch Wall Street's Fed cheer as trade angst dominates
RE
09:08pOil prices extend gains amid Middle East tensions, rate cut hopes
RE
08:55pDOLLAR INDEX : on course for weekly loss as Fed joins rate cut camp
RE
08:35pImpact of further US tariffs on Chinese economy likely limited - regulator in People's Daily
RE
08:32pJapan June flash manufacturing PMI falls again, new orders drop most in three years
RE
07:54pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : Senate Confirms Hunter Kurtz to Lead HUD's Office of Public and Indian Housing
PU
07:53pJapan's core consumer inflation slows in May, keeps pressure on BOJ
RE
07:39pARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 21-24)
PU
07:34pRisks to Wall Street's rally abound despite record high
RE
07:34pNCTO NATIONAL COUNCIL OF TEXTILE ORGANIZATIONS : President & CEO Kim Glas Testifies at U.S. Trade Representative's Hearing on Proposed 301 Tariff List
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2MERCK AND COMPANY : MERCK AND : CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan grants Renault execs boardroom seats, ending dispute
4BARCLAYS PLC : UK watchdog rejects lawmakers' call to ease bank account rules
5SEALED AIR CORPORATION : SEALED AIR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About