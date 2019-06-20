U S Department of Housing & Urban Development : Senate Confirms Hunter Kurtz to Lead HUD's Office of Public and Indian Housing

HUD Public Affairs

(202) 708-0685 FOR RELEASE

Thursday

June 20, 2019

SENATE CONFIRMS HUNTER KURTZ TO LEAD HUD'S OFFICE OF PUBLIC AND INDIAN HOUSING

Former Deputy Director of Detroit's Housing Department to lead federal office

WASHINGTON - Today, the United States Senate confirmed Hunter Kurtz, President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as Assistant Secretary of Public and Indian Housing at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

HUD Secretary Ben Carson welcomed the Senate's action saying, 'Hunter brings a great deal of experience and expertise to his work at HUD. He is passionate about alleviating poverty in this country, and I know HUD's Office of Public and Indian Housing, and the people we serve will benefit from his leadership.

'Public and Indian Housing oversees more than 3,000 public housing authorities across the country to ensure that our residents are living in safe, sanitary, and decent housing,' said Mr. Kurtz. 'This is truly an incredible job and I am honored to be in a position to help house millions of families each and every day.'

With more than a decade of federal service, Mr. Kurtz most recently served as the Principal Deputy Secretary for Public and Indian Housing. He also he served in the White House as the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Council of Economic Advisers.

In addition to his federal service, Hunter also served as the Deputy Director of Detroit's Department of Housing and Revitalization. In that role, he managed the day to day operations of the department, implemented programs that helped homeowners, and oversaw reform of the department's contract and procurement processes.

A Pennsylvania native, Mr. Kurtz currently resides in Michigan. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College and a Professional Certification in Housing Development and Finance.