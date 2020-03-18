U.S. Department of Labor Announces Effective Date For Final Rule Revising Mining Explosive Safety Standards

WASHINGTON, DC - A direct final rule revising safety standards for mining explosives has gone into effect, the U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) announced. Published Jan. 14, 2020, the rule updates existing standards to incorporate technological advancements involving electronic detonators at metal and nonmetal mines.

