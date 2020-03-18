Log in
U.S. Department of Labor Announces Effective Date For Final Rule Revising Mining Explosive Safety Standards

03/18/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

WASHINGTON, DC - A direct final rulerevising safety standards for mining explosives has gone into effect, the U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) announced. Published Jan. 14, 2020, the rule updates existing standards to incorporate technological advancements involving electronic detonators at metal and nonmetal mines.

Learn more about MSHA rulemaking and regulations.

MSHA works to prevent death, illness, and injury from mining and to promote safe and healthful workplaces for U.S. miners. MSHA carries out the provisions of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 (Mine Act) as amended by the Mine Improvement and New Emergency Response (MINER) Act of 2006. The agency develops and enforces safety and health rules for all U.S. miners regardless of size, number of employees, commodity mined, or method of extraction. MSHA also provides technical, educational and other types of assistance to mine operators.

The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.

MSHA - Mine Safety and Health Administration published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 17:52:09 UTC
