U S Department of Labor : Cites Ohio Manufacturer for Exposing Employees to Respiratory, Chemical, and Other Hazards

06/20/2019 | 11:49am EDT

CANTON, OH - The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Ohio Gratings Inc. - a manufacturer of aluminum, stainless steel, and carbon products based in Canton, Ohio - for exposing employees to respiratory, chemical, and other hazards. OSHA cited the company for 17 serious and five other-than-serious safety and health violations, and faces penalties of $183,748.

OSHA initiated a December 2018 inspection after receiving a formal complaint alleging poor ventilation, and lack of training on chemicals used at the facility. OSHA inspectors determined that the company operated a dip tank containing flammable liquid without using proper drainage, overflow piping, adequate ventilation, and fire protection. The Agency cited Ohio Gratings for failing to ensure employees used personal protective equipment, inadequate machine guarding, recordkeeping deficiencies, struck-by hazards, and exposing workers to flammable liquids.

'OSHA standards require employers to regularly conduct hazard analyses of the worksite, train workers to recognize hazards, and provide appropriate personal protective equipment to minimize exposure to materials that can cause long-term health issues,' said OSHA Area Director Howard Eberts, in Cleveland, Ohio.

OSHA offers compliance assistance resources on controlling exposure to chemical hazards and toxic substances.

The company has contested the citations and penalties the findings, and it will now go before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA's role is to help ensure these conditions for American working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit https://www.osha.gov.

U.S. Department of Labor published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 15:48:08 UTC
