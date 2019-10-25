U S Department of Labor : .S. Labor Department Annonces Meetings for Crrent and Former Nclear Weapons and Beryllim Vendor Workers in Alabama

Log in
U.S. Labor Department Announces Meetings for Current and Former Nuclear Weapons and Beryllium Vendor Workers in Alabama

10/25/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Ombudsman will provide information about the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act at events in Cullman, Alabama, on November 5-6, 2019. Federal representatives will inform current and former nuclear weapons and beryllium vendor workers about the benefits available under the program. Survivors of qualified workers also may be entitled to benefits.

The covered facilities in Alabama are:

Facility

City

Covered Dates

Speedring Inc., also known as the Southern Research Institute

Cullman

Jan. 1971 - Nov. 22, 2013
Sept. 20, 2017 - Nov. 20, 2017
Feb. 28, 2018 - Apr. 19, 2018

Tennessee Valley Authority

Muscle Shoals

1951 - 1955

Southern Research Institute

Birmingham

1955 - Mar. 1, 2011

Current or former employees of any of the 381 covered facilities under the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act are welcome to attend.

Staff from the Department's Resource Center and Jacksonville District Office will be on hand to assist individual workers, or their survivors, file claims and check the status of existing claims.

WHAT: Town hall meetings to discuss benefits for current and former nuclear weapons and beryllium vendor workers

WHERE: Cullman Civic Center
510 5th Street SW
Cullman, AL 35055

WHEN: Tuesday, November 5, 4:00 p.m. CST
Wednesday, November 6, 10:00 a.m. CST

For more information, call 877-662-8363 or email at ombudsman@dol.gov. These meetings are open to the public and require no pre-registration.

The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.

Press interested in attending this event should contact
Laura McGinnis using the contact information below.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Labor published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 20:01:03 UTC

