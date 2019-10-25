U S Department of Labor : .S. Labor Department Annonces Meetings for Crrent and Former Nclear Weapons and Beryllim Vendor Workers in Alabama

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Ombudsman will provide information about the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act at events in Cullman, Alabama, on November 5-6, 2019. Federal representatives will inform current and former nuclear weapons and beryllium vendor workers about the benefits available under the program. Survivors of qualified workers also may be entitled to benefits.

The covered facilities in Alabama are:



Facility City Covered Dates Speedring Inc., also known as the Southern Research Institute Cullman Jan. 1971 - Nov. 22, 2013

Sept. 20, 2017 - Nov. 20, 2017

Feb. 28, 2018 - Apr. 19, 2018 Tennessee Valley Authority Muscle Shoals 1951 - 1955 Southern Research Institute Birmingham 1955 - Mar. 1, 2011

Current or former employees of any of the 381 covered facilities under the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act are welcome to attend.

Staff from the Department's Resource Center and Jacksonville District Office will be on hand to assist individual workers, or their survivors, file claims and check the status of existing claims.

WHAT: Town hall meetings to discuss benefits for current and former nuclear weapons and beryllium vendor workers

WHERE: Cullman Civic Center

510 5th Street SW

Cullman, AL 35055

WHEN: Tuesday, November 5, 4:00 p.m. CST

Wednesday, November 6, 10:00 a.m. CST

For more information, call 877-662-8363 or email at ombudsman@dol.gov. These meetings are open to the public and require no pre-registration.

