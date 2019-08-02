Log in
U S Department of Labor : Statement by Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Pizzella on the July Jobs Report

0
08/02/2019

WASHINGTON, DC - Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella issued the following statement on the July 2019 Employment Situation report:

'July's Employment Situation Report demonstrates the steady and consistent growth of the American economy. The July unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%, marking the seventeenth straight month in which the unemployment rate is at or below 4%.

'Job creation in July remained strong with 164,000 jobs added, which totals 5.7 million jobs created since January 2017. Strong private-sector employment gains were led by the education and health services, professional and business services, and financial services industries.

'With a 3.2% year-over-year increase, wage growth has now been at or exceeded 3.0% for an entire year. America's workers are taking home more money in their paychecks, which is great news for families and our economy.

'The African American unemployment rate in July remained at near-record lows, and the number of long-term unemployed individuals reached the lowest number since June 2007.

'With Labor Day a month away, we have not seen an unemployment rate this low on a Labor Day since 1952.

'The Administration's policies, such as expanding apprenticeship and fair trade through USMCA, opens great opportunities for job creation.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Labor published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 13:54:11 UTC
